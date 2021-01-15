Arsenal vs Newcastle preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Arsenal will be without defender Pablo Mari for Monday night's Premier League visit of Newcastle, live on Sky Sports. The Spaniard will miss out with a calf injury which ruled him out of the goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

It remains to be seen if Kieran Tierney (muscular) and Gabriel Martinelli (ankle) will be fit to return to the side but Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey will be pushing for recalls.

Newcastle midfielder Ryan Fraser will sit out the trip to the Emirates Stadium through suspension. Fraser was sent off for two bookable offences during Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United and must serve a one-match ban.

Jamal Lewis could return from a knee problem and Jonjo Shelvey continues his fight for full match fitness after groin surgery.

Jamaal Lascelles will be assessed as he continues his recovery from Covid-19 with fellow central defender Federico Fernandez still struggling with the after-effects of a virus which has sidelined Allan Saint-Maximin for seven weeks.

Arsenal

Newcastle United Monday 18th January 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Arsenal vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm on Monday; kick-off at 8pm.

We are in a strange position with Newcastle where some fans must be wanting this current winless streak to continue in order to trigger a change of management. As long as Newcastle stay up, then is there really much wrong with that in terms of long-term prospects for the club? It's a debate for another day when we are all back in the pubs.

The tide is certainly starting to turn on Steve Bruce, which means one thing. Newcastle will start picking up results.

The wily old fox of a boss is a master at pulling a result out of somewhere to turn the tide back in his favour. Since taking the job he has never gone longer than a run of six games without a win - this game will be the seventh in that winless streak. At 7/1 for an away win, I'm happy to put faith in the Toon.

Arsenal were back to their ponderous selves on Thursday. Playing Newcastle basically mirrors playing Crystal Palace and with Mikel Arteta unlikely to change their style, it could be another frustrating evening in terms of chance creation.

The Gunners have won only one of their last seven Premier League games at The Emirates, taking just five points from the last 21 available. It was just over a week ago that Newcastle were holding Arteta's team to a 0-0 in the FA Cup after 90 minutes where Andy Carroll, yes, Andy Carroll, provided the Toon with a big attacking weapon. I would like to see him play in a front two with Callum Wilson, who remains one of the clear positives when it comes to Bruce's side.

At the prices, it's an away win for me.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:27 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Arsenal have won 14 of their last 15 Premier League matches against Newcastle (L1), losing the other 2-1 in April 2018.

Newcastle United have lost their last eight away Premier League matches against Arsenal since a 1-0 victory in November 2010.

Arsenal have kept 25 Premier League clean sheets against Newcastle - only Manchester United have kept more against a specific opponent in the competition's history (27 against both Tottenham and Aston Villa).

Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 at home in the FA Cup third round on the 9th January this year - if they win here, it will be their shortest gap (9 days) between home victories against the same opponent since January 2008, when they beat Newcastle twice at the Emirates in the space of three days.

Since beating Wigan 3-0 at St James' Park in December 2012, this will be Newcastle's 18th consecutive Monday Premier League game played away from home. The Magpies have lost 13 of their previous 17 in this run (W2 D2), failing to score on 12 occasions.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has either scored (3) or assisted (2) in five of his six games against Newcastle in all competitions, finding the net in each of his last three against the Magpies.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has never won an away Premier League game against Arsenal (D3 L8), with his sides scoring just three goals in 11 away games against the Gunners.

