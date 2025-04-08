Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid: Declan Rice scores two sensational free-kicks as Champions League holders stunned

Declan Rice scored two breathtaking free-kicks as Arsenal claimed a stunning 3-0 win over Champions League holders Real Madrid in their quarter-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The first free-kick, when most were expecting Bukayo Saka to step up, saw Rice, who had never previously scored a direct free-kick in his career, whip a sensational effort around the wall and just inside Thibaut Courtois' left-hand post in the 58th minute.

The goal caused delirious celebrations among the home fans and Rice produced an even better one barely 10 minutes later, this time outfoxing Courtois by going across goal from the opposite side, his brilliant strike flying into the top corner to leave Madrid stunned.

Arsenal's night got even better when, only five minutes later, Mikel Merino, again starting as a makeshift striker, sent a sweetly-struck first-time finish into the bottom corner from the excellent Myles Lewis-Skelly's square pass on the edge of the box.

Player ratings: Rice stars Arsenal: Raya (8), Timber (8), Saliba (8), Kiwior (8), Lewis-Skelly (8), Partey (7), Rice (9), Odegaard (7), Saka (7), Martinelli (7), Merino (8).



Subs: Trossard (6), Tierney (6), White (n/a).



Real Madrid: Courtois (6), Valverde (5), Rudiger (5), Asencio (5), Alaba (5), Modric (6), Camavinga (5), Bellingham (6), Rodrygo (5), Vinicius Jr (5), Mbappe (6).



Subs: Vazquez (6), Garcia (6), Diaz (6).



Player of the Match: Declan Rice

Real Madrid were reeling and their collapse continued into stoppage time, when midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Arsenal's rampant second-half showing followed a breathless first period in which both sides spurned chances, with Thomas Partey having a header blocked on the line by his own team-mate, William Saliba, and Courtois making a double save from Rice and Gabriel Martinelli.

Real Madrid threatened on the break, with Kylian Mbappe blasting a one-on-one effort over before seeing another saved by David Raya, but the visitors, 15-time winners in this competition, offered nothing in the second half as Arsenal, inspired by Rice's astonishing free-kicks, seized complete control of the tie.

The hosts could have scored more than three goals, with Carlo Ancelotti's side needing two Courtois saves in quick succession, from Martinelli and Merino, either side of a goal-line clearance by David Alaba, again from Merino.

Image: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his first start since returning from injury

In the end, though, the three goals were enough to condemn Real Madrid to their joint-heaviest defeat in a Champions League knockout game, while allowing Arsenal to celebrate a famous night at the Emirates Stadium which makes them major favourites to advance to the semis in next week's second leg.

There was some concern, amid the joyous celebrations, with Saka and Rice both limping in the latter stages of the game, but Arteta insisted their knocks did not look serious afterwards.

In pictures: Rice's masterful free-kicks

Image: Rice's first free-kick was taken from roughly 25 yards out

Image: Rice's effort curled around the wall and just inside the post

Image: Rice's second effort was struck from the opposite side, from roughly the same distance

Image: Rice wheeled away in celebration as Courtois watched on his knees

Arteta: Atmosphere and magic moments won the game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in his press conference:

"I'm very proud. We had a very complete performance, and we did what we had to do to win that game.

"It's about two things. The first is the atmosphere, which was like I've never seen even 15 minutes before kick-off. And then the second is magic moments. And Declan's free-kicks sum it up.

"I was very convinced [this could happen]. I could sense in the build-up we could create a lot of problems.

"But you have to make it happen. If you have that mindset and belief it can happen, you can deliver it. We did that but it's only half-time."

Merson: Arsenal's greatest night at the Emirates

Sky Sports' Paul Merson described the 3-0 victory as Arsenal's "greatest night" at the Emirates Stadium.

"I couldn't call this game," Merson said on Soccer Special.

"It's probably the greatest night at the Emirates, it has to be. These are the champions of Europe and Arsenal destroyed them.

"Three phenomenal goals. I didn't think people could bend balls like that! Two phenomenal free-kicks and Merino; if Erling Haaland, Harry Kane or Kylian Mbappe scored that, we'd be talking about it for years.

"I would say the greatest night at the Emirates. They have to get through the first 20 minutes at the Bernabeu now, if they score early, you never know.

"It's Real Madrid. The first 20 minutes will be important, that place will be rocking."

Rice's historic feat - Opta stats

Rice became the first player in Champions League history to score two direct free-kick goals in a knockout stage match. It was just the fifth time overall a player has scored more than one in the same game (also Cristiano Ronaldo, Hakim Ziyech, Neymar and Rivaldo).

Rice became just the fourth player to score from a direct free-kick in the Champions League for Arsenal (after Alberto Mendez, Thierry Henry x3, and Bukayo Saka). It was the first scored in a knockout game for the Gunners in the competition.

Arsenal have scored 21 goals from set-pieces across all competitions this season, excluding penalties. It is the most by any Premier League team.

Ancelotti: We were disappointing and poor

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti in his press conference:

"It's been very difficult for us. We thought the team were strong coming into the game. In the first half we were organised.

"Then after the two goals we conceded from free-kicks, the team struggled mentally and physically. The level dropped.

"It was difficult, and the game finished in that way. Normally this team raise their game towards the end of games. It was disappointing and poor.

"We have to be critical of ourselves here and do everything we can next week to recover.

"The possibilities are quite low but we have to try 100 per cent and do everything we can.

"It's an opportunity to show a response to a pure game."

