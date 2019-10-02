Arsenal vs Standard Liege preview

Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney could both be in action for Arsenal

Team news, key stats and predictions as Arsenal host Standard Liege in the Europa League group stages.

Team news

Kieran Tierney is in line for his second Arsenal start, with head coach Unai Emery confirming the left-back will feature against Standard Liege. Hector Bellerin could also make his long-awaited return to the first team, though his inclusion depends on a fitness test on Thursday morning.

Emery is expected to shuffle his squad for the visit of Liege, with Mesut Ozil, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock likely to be handed starts. Alexandre Lacazette (ankle) and Emile Smith Rowe (concussion) are the only players unavailable for the Gunners.

With the exception of injured striker Orlando Sa, Standard Liege have a fully fit squad ahead of their trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Opta stats

Arsenal have won all four encounters with Standard Liège in European competition, netting 15 goals in the process.

Standard Liege have lost seven of their eight trips to England in all European competition, with the only exception being a 2-2 draw with Everton during the 2008-09 UEFA Cup.

Arsenal are looking to win six consecutive home European matches (excluding qualifiers) for the first time at the Emirates, and first time since winning seven in a row between March 2001 and February 2002 at Highbury.

Only FC Astana (3) and AZ Alkmaar (4) had fewer efforts at goal on MD1 of this season's Europa League than Standard Liege (5), but the Belgians scored with two of those five shots.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has won 18 of his last 20 home Europa League matches across spells with Sevilla and the Gunners (W18 D1 L1), including the last five in a row.

Bukayo Saka registered two goals and an assist in Arsenal 3-0 victory at Frankfurt on Matchday 1

Charlie's prediction

This is another game to use the young talent. I would not expect Standard Liege to be great travellers, but they will try to counter-attack. When the Arsenal youngsters get a lot of the ball it suits them, that is what they are taught. I am expecting a change of goalkeepers and Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin to start. Kieran Tierney didn't play at Old Trafford so he could be involved. Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are busting their gut to make a regular claim for the first team, and a convincing win for Arsenal in the Europa League is a good place to start.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

