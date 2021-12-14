Arsenal vs West Ham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sit out the match for Arsenal following internal club disciplinary action.
Forward Aubameyang was dropped ahead of Saturday's 3-0 victory over Southampton, reportedly over a late return from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother, and has since been stripped of the captaincy.
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno continues to be assessed over a groin problem, so Arthur Okonkwo could again be on the bench. Defender Sead Kolasinac (ankle) is stepping up his own recovery.
Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Xhaka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Okonkwo, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Pepe, Nketiah.
West Ham are hopeful Aaron Cresswell will be in contention following a lower back injury.
Cresswell has missed the draws against Brighton and Burnley, either side of the win against Chelsea, but boss David Moyes is optimistic the left-back will make the trip to north London.
Defenders Kurt Zouma (thigh), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Ben Johnson (thigh) and Ryan Fredericks (groin) all remain sidelined.
West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Perkins, Alese, Ashby, Baptiste.
Last time out...
Jones Knows prediction...
Arsenal are making The Emirates a fortress. I want to back them here at 23/20 with Sky Bet.
They have won eight of their last nine matches at home, winning the last four without conceding a goal. Thou shall not pass the axis of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and the impressive Gabriel.
One area of the pitch where West Ham will have an edge is in central midfield as Declan Rice's form continues to impress. To my eye there isn't an better all-round midfielder than him in the Premier League - he can do it all. He ranks second in the Premier League for distance carried with the ball this season (3,804m) - only behind Allan Saint-Maximin.
I'm absolutely convinced he's going to become even more of a force in the next few months. The more confident and experienced he becomes at driving into the final third, the more he'll become overpriced in various shots and goals markets. I like the look of the 9/2 for him to have a shot on target from outside the area. He's fired six shots on target in his last seven Premier League fixtures and went close with an off-target attempt in the draw with Burnley.
Arsenal should afford Rice plenty of space to work in, too. They are happy to defend a little deeper than most teams in the Premier League and no team has conceded more shots on target from outside the box this season (29). To expand on that further, since Mikel Arteta took over in December 2019, only Aston Villa, Newcastle and Crystal Palace have conceded more shots on target from outside the area (93).
Rice will be licking his lips. The 12/1 with Sky Bet for an Arsenal win and Rice to hit the target from outside the box is very chunky.
SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0
BETTING ANGLE: Arsenal to win & Declan Rice to have a shot on target from outside the box (12/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 home league games against West Ham, losing the other 2-0 in August 2015.
- After winning three Premier League games in a row against Arsenal between February 2006 and April 2007, West Ham have won just two of their last 26 against the Gunners in the competition (D5 L19).
- Arsenal have lost just one of their 22 Premier League games at the Emirates played on a Wednesday (W14 D7), going down 2-1 against Swansea in March 2016. Before this, they'd also won 12 of their last 14 Wednesday league games at Highbury (D1 L1), though that one defeat was against West Ham in February 2006.
- Between January 29th, 2019 and July 8th, 2020, West Ham lost nine of their 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (W2). Since then, the Hammers are unbeaten in eight such games in the competition (W4 D4).
- Arsenal have lost two of their four Premier League London derby matches this season (W1 D1), already more than they lost in the whole of 2020-21 (W6 D3 L1). Meanwhile, West Ham are looking to win three consecutive league London derbies for the first time since January 2019, the third game of which came against Arsenal.
- Arsenal have won their last four Premier League home games, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three. The Gunners last won four in a row at home without conceding back in April/May 2017, with the fourth victory in that run coming against David Moyes' Sunderland.
- Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has scored five Premier League goals against West Ham, netting in each of his last three appearances against the Hammers. Against no side has he scored more in the competition (also five vs Southampton).
- West Ham manager David Moyes has never won away against Arsenal in the Premier League in 17 attempts (D4 L13) - it's the most a manager has played away at single club without ever winning in the competition.
- This will be West Ham boss David Moyes' 600th Premier League game as a manager (currently W236 D161 L202), only the fourth manager to reach the milestone in the competition after Arsène Wenger, Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp.
- West Ham's Michail Antonio has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 11 Premier League London derbies (5 goals, 6 assists). Only Carlton Cole (14) has scored more Premier League London derby goals for the Hammers than Antonio (11).