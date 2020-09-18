Arsenal vs West Ham preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).
- 146 live PL games + EFL for just £18 p/m | All Sky Sports' offers for the new season
- Live on Sky Sports | 146 Premier League games to be shown live on Sky Sports
Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker
Team news
Arsenal defender David Luiz is fit for Saturday's Premier League visit of London rivals West Ham.
The Brazilian missed the opening day win over Fulham due to a neck spasm but is now in contention to face the Hammers.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf), Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) are all still missing while William Saliba waits to make his debut.
Trending
- Liverpool sign Thiago from Bayern Munich
- Liverpool want Wolves forward Jota
- Bale arrives at Spurs to seal loan move
- Why didn't Man Utd go for Bale?
- Solskjaer criticises England for Greenwood call-up
- Arteta: Auba turned down Barca for 'incredible' Arsenal
- Lampard: Loftus-Cheek criticism very harsh
- Is there a world-class 'keeper in Kepa?
- How Thiago could transform Liverpool
- Joyce: I saw Dubois panic
West Ham will check on the fitness of captain Mark Noble after he missed training on Friday with a toe injury.
The midfielder has had an injection and boss David Moyes will hope to have him available at the Emirates.
Jack Wilshere is also back in training after an ankle injury but is not expected to start against his old club.
How to follow
Arsenal vs West Ham United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.45pm on Saturday; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
One hundred and forty-six Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added in September.
The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Overall, Sky Sports will be showing 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.
There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.
You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.
Live Premier League
Opta stats
- Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 home games against West Ham United in all competitions, with the only exception being on the opening day of the 2015-16 Premier League season (0-2).
- West Ham United have lost more Premier League matches against Arsenal (31) than versus any other opponent, while only against Everton (34) have the Gunners enjoyed more wins in the competition than they have over the Hammers.
- West Ham have lost each of their last three Premier League London derbies away from home, while they are yet to win such a match with David Moyes in charge (W0 D2 L3). In top-flight history, West Ham have lost 199 of their 484 London derbies, and could become the second side to lose 200 such matches (Tottenham, 213).
- Arsenal have lost their first home game in five of the last nine Premier League campaigns (W3 D1), which includes a defeat against West Ham in 2015-16. The Gunners had won eight of their previous nine such games before this run (D1).
- After a run of seven straight away losses between December and June last season, West Ham remained unbeaten in their final three away games of 2019-20 (W1 D2), with Michail Antonio netting six of their seven goals in this run.
- West Ham haven't won their first away league game of the season in any of their last four campaigns (D1 L3) - their last such win was at Arsenal on the opening day of the 2015-16 season, however.