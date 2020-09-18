Arsenal vs West Ham preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Arsenal vs West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Arsenal defender David Luiz is fit for Saturday's Premier League visit of London rivals West Ham.

The Brazilian missed the opening day win over Fulham due to a neck spasm but is now in contention to face the Hammers.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf), Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) are all still missing while William Saliba waits to make his debut.

West Ham will check on the fitness of captain Mark Noble after he missed training on Friday with a toe injury.

The midfielder has had an injection and boss David Moyes will hope to have him available at the Emirates.

Jack Wilshere is also back in training after an ankle injury but is not expected to start against his old club.

Opta stats