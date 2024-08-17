 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. Premier League.

Emirates StadiumAttendance60,261.

Arsenal 2

  • K Havertz (25th minute)
  • B Saka (74th minute)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

    Latest Premier League Odds

    Arsenal 2-0 Wolves: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka fire Gunners to opening weekend win

    Report and free match highlights as Arsenal began their season with an opening weekend 2-0 win over Wolves; Kai Havertz headed the Gunners into the lead and Bukayo Saka sealed the points in the second half; David Raya made some big saves from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha

    Sam Blitz

    @SamBIitz

    Saturday 17 August 2024 17:15, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Highlights from the Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolves.

    Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scored one and set the other up as Arsenal returned to Premier League action with a tense 2-0 win over Wolves.

    Last year's runners-up, looking to go one better and win a first title for 21 years this season, came out with a point to prove with a dominant first-half display, which saw Havertz give them the lead from Saka's pin-point cross.

    But Arsenal struggled to extend their early advantage, with Wolves enjoying the better of the chances for the best part of an hour. They should have levelled from debutant Jorgen Strand Larsen's header, only for David Raya to keep the Wolves striker out with a superb save.

    Arsenal's Kai Havert scores his side's opening goal (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    Image: Kai Havertz gave Arsenal the lead from Saka's cross

    Wolves' pressure continued after the break as Rayan Ait-Nouri fired wide, then substitute Matheus Cunha fired straight at Raya after William Saliba's near-costly error.

    Arsenal, however, made Wolves pay for their misfiring players as Saka picked up Havertz's pass and crashed a near-post effort past Jose Sa.

    Trending

    Player of the match Raya, who won last season's Golden Glove, had to make one more spectacular save from Pablo Sarabia close to full-time to keep the clean sheet in tact. They were not their spectacular selves, but Arsenal got the job done.

    Player ratings:

    Arsenal: Raya (9); White (7), Saliba (6), Gabriel (7), Zinchenko (6); Partey (8), Rice (7), Odegaard (7); Saka (8), Havertz (8), Martinelli (7)

    Subs: Timber (7), Trossard (6), Jesus (n/a)

    Wolves: Sa (6); Doherty (6), Mosquera (6), Toti (5), Ait-Nouri (5); J.Gomes (6), Lemina (6), Bellegarde (5); R.Gomes (6), Strand Larsen (6), Hwang (5)

    Subs: Cunha (6), Podence (6), Dawson (n/a), Chiquinho (n/a), Sarabia (n/a)

    Player of the Match: David Raya (Arsenal)

    More to follow.

    Also See:

    Story of the match in stats...

    What's coming up in the Premier League?

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports

    Other Sports

    Stream the Premier League and 1000+ EFL games this season with NOW!