Arsenal 4-2 Birmingham: Vivianne Miedema scores to become first player to reach 100 WSL goal contributions

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema became the first player to reach 100 Women's Super League goal contributions as she scored in the Gunners' 4-2 home win over Birmingham.

Miedema scored Arsenal's second in a victory that moves them eight points clear at the top ahead of second-placed Chelsea, who have three games in hand on the leaders.

Arsenal defender Rafaelle Souza had opened the scoring with her first goal for the club (14), with Beth Mead adding a third (71) to give the home side a comfortable 3-0 lead.

The visitors, however, threatened to pull off an incredible comeback as they scored twice in six minutes thanks to goals from Libby Smith (76) and Lucy Quinn (82).

But Arsenal substitute Caitlin Foord scored in added time to secure the win as Jonas Eidevall's side aim for a first WSL title since 2019.

The Blues meanwhile, remain bottom of the table, eight points adrift of safety.

100 - @VivianneMiedema has just registered her 100th goal involvement in the @BarclaysFAWSL (70G, 30A), the first player to reach this total. Only two players now have more assists than the Arsenal forward, who already is the greatest goalscorer in the division's history. Icon. pic.twitter.com/7XCjEYGlCl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2022

Following Arsenal's victory, Tottenham missed the chance to go second behind their north London rivals after a goalless draw at Reading.

Spurs went close to breaking the deadlock when Ashleigh Neville's looping effort came back off the inside of the post.

Royals goalkeeper Grace Moloney was in inspired form, while at the other end Tinja-Riikka Korpela saved well from Amalie Eikeland.

Spurs remain fourth, level on points with Manchester United, one behind Chelsea in second and nine adrift of Arsenal.

Reading's draw moves them up to sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Manchester City.

Eidevall: You can't play with fear

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall believes his team conceded two goals out of nothing against Birmingham

Arsenal Women head coach Jonas Eidevall:

"Football is sometimes a strange game. We were in total control and we played well but then you concede a goal and then another one, basically out of nothing in both situations.

"Then we stopped playing for a minute. We just wanted the game to end and that's not the right way to approach it.

"You can't play football with fear, you have to play with ambition to create and attack. I'm really happy we got back to that and scored the fourth goal in a good way."

Carter: We showed our fight and spirit

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Birmingham City Women manager Darren Carter felt his team showed fight and spirit in their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal

Birmingham Women boss Darren Carter:

"I'm slightly disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded. Once we went three down it's all about mentality and you've seen the fight and the spirit that this group of players have got.

"I don't think there's many [teams] that go 3-0 down to Arsenal and then stage a fightback, so I'm extremely proud of their response."

Arsenal travel to Brighton in the WSL on Sunday, March 13, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 6.45pm. Birmingham host West Ham on the same day at 2pm.

Meanwhile, Reading go to Manchester United on Saturday, March 12, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 11.30am. Tottenham travel to Manchester City on Sunday, March 13; kick-off 12.30pm.