Arsenal Women vs Brighton Women: Women's Super League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky

Team news, stats and how to watch live on Sky Sports as Arsenal host Brighton in the Women's Super League.

Team news

Arsenal are set to remain without Leah Williamson in defence as they look to maintain their unbeaten start in the WSL. Jonas Eidevall is likely to make tweaks after the midweek Champions League defeat to Hoffenheim.

Danielle Carter could return to the starting XI for Brighton, having been left out of their Women's League Cup loss on Wednesday. She was named among the substitutes in last weekend's defeat to Manchester United.

How to follow

Watch Arsenal Women vs Brighton Women from 6.30pm live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 6.45pm. Watch in-game clips in our dedicated live blog, with free match highlights available shortly after full-time.

Last time out

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League clash between Arsenal and Leicester

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League clash between Brighton and Manchester United

