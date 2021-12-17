Arsenal Women vs Brighton Women: Women's Super League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky

Team news, stats and how to watch live on Sky Sports as Arsenal host Brighton in the Women's Super League.
Team news
Arsenal are set to remain without Leah Williamson in defence as they look to maintain their unbeaten start in the WSL. Jonas Eidevall is likely to make tweaks after the midweek Champions League defeat to Hoffenheim.
Danielle Carter could return to the starting XI for Brighton, having been left out of their Women's League Cup loss on Wednesday. She was named among the substitutes in last weekend's defeat to Manchester United.
How to follow
Watch Arsenal Women vs Brighton Women from 6.30pm live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 6.45pm. Watch in-game clips in our dedicated live blog, with free match highlights available shortly after full-time.
Last time out
Opta stats
- Arsenal have won all six of their FA WSL matches against Brighton, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last five matches against them. Only against Doncaster Rovers Belles have they posted a better 100% win rate (8/8).
- Brighton have lost more FA WSL matches against Arsenal (6) than they have versus any other side in the competition. Across those six games, they have scored only once, conceding 23 times themselves.
- Arsenal are currently unbeaten in 18 FA WSL matches (W16 D2), a run dating back to the end of February. They have won each of their last five home matches in the competition, keeping a clean sheet in their last four.
- Brighton have won three of their 11 visits to London clubs in the FA WSL (L8), although two of those wins have come on their last five trips to the capital.
- Arsenal sit on 25 points from nine FA WSL matches this season. The only side to ever exceed 25 points at this stage of a campaign are Arsenal themselves in 2018-19 (27 points) - they won the title by seven points that season.
- Brighton haven't drawn any of their last 20 FA WSL matches since a goalless draw at Birmingham City in January - they have won 11 times and lost nine times since.
- Brighton have lost their last two FA WSL matches without scoring a goal - they haven't lost three games in a row in the competition without scoring since losing their very first four games in this manner in 2018.
- Arsenal's Beth Mead has 34 assists in the FA WSL, now trailing the all-time leader, Karen Carney, by just one assist. Mead assisted the final goal in Arsenal's last match against Brighton in April.
- Each of Brighton's last seven FA WSL goals have been scored by different players: Emma Koivisto, Kayleigh Green, Danielle Carter, Lee Geum-min, Victoria Williams, Aileen Whelan and Maisie Symonds.
- Two Arsenal players are currently one goal shy of their 50th FA WSL goal - Jordan Nobbs (137 apps) and Nikita Parris (119 apps).
