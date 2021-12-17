Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Arsenal Women vs Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Women's Super League.

Meadow Park.

Arsenal Women 0

    Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0

      Latest Women's Super League Odds

      Arsenal Women vs Brighton Women: Women's Super League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky

      Leah Williamson remains sidelined for Arsenal; Changes could be made after Champions League defeat; Danielle Carter could return up front for Hope Powell's side; Watch Arsenal Women vs Brighton Women from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Football - kick-off 6.45pm

      Friday 17 December 2021 20:53, UK

      Arsenal vs Brighton
      Image: Watch Arsenal vs Brighton live on Sky Sports

      Team news, stats and how to watch live on Sky Sports as Arsenal host Brighton in the Women's Super League.

      Team news

      Arsenal are set to remain without Leah Williamson in defence as they look to maintain their unbeaten start in the WSL. Jonas Eidevall is likely to make tweaks after the midweek Champions League defeat to Hoffenheim.

      Danielle Carter could return to the starting XI for Brighton, having been left out of their Women's League Cup loss on Wednesday. She was named among the substitutes in last weekend's defeat to Manchester United.

      Also See:

      How to follow

      Arsenal Women
      Brighton and Hove Albion Women

      Sunday 19th December 6:30pm Kick off 6:45pm

      Watch Arsenal Women vs Brighton Women from 6.30pm live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 6.45pm. Watch in-game clips in our dedicated live blog, with free match highlights available shortly after full-time.

      Last time out

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      Highlights of the Women's Super League clash between Arsenal and Leicester

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      Highlights of the Women's Super League clash between Brighton and Manchester United

      Opta stats

      • Arsenal have won all six of their FA WSL matches against Brighton, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last five matches against them. Only against Doncaster Rovers Belles have they posted a better 100% win rate (8/8).
      • Brighton have lost more FA WSL matches against Arsenal (6) than they have versus any other side in the competition. Across those six games, they have scored only once, conceding 23 times themselves.
      • Arsenal are currently unbeaten in 18 FA WSL matches (W16 D2), a run dating back to the end of February. They have won each of their last five home matches in the competition, keeping a clean sheet in their last four.
      • Brighton have won three of their 11 visits to London clubs in the FA WSL (L8), although two of those wins have come on their last five trips to the capital.
      • Arsenal sit on 25 points from nine FA WSL matches this season. The only side to ever exceed 25 points at this stage of a campaign are Arsenal themselves in 2018-19 (27 points) - they won the title by seven points that season.
      • Brighton haven't drawn any of their last 20 FA WSL matches since a goalless draw at Birmingham City in January - they have won 11 times and lost nine times since.
      • Brighton have lost their last two FA WSL matches without scoring a goal - they haven't lost three games in a row in the competition without scoring since losing their very first four games in this manner in 2018.
      • Arsenal's Beth Mead has 34 assists in the FA WSL, now trailing the all-time leader, Karen Carney, by just one assist. Mead assisted the final goal in Arsenal's last match against Brighton in April.
      • Each of Brighton's last seven FA WSL goals have been scored by different players: Emma Koivisto, Kayleigh Green, Danielle Carter, Lee Geum-min, Victoria Williams, Aileen Whelan and Maisie Symonds.
      • Two Arsenal players are currently one goal shy of their 50th FA WSL goal - Jordan Nobbs (137 apps) and Nikita Parris (119 apps).
      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

      Trending

      Around Sky

      Christmas is for Football

      Get More from Sky Cinema