Arsenal Women vs Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Women's Super League.

Meadow ParkAttendance3,553.

Arsenal Women 5

  • A Russo (17th minute, 24th minute)
  • V Miedema (64th minute)
  • J Carabali (67th minute own goal)
  • F Maanum (88th minute)

Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0

    Women's Super League: Vivianne Miedema scores in final Arsenal appearance

    Plus: Sub Leanne Kiernan plundered a hat-trick as Liverpool secured fourth place with a 4-0 win at Leicester; derby rivals Everton ended on a similarly high note with a 4-0 win at relegated Bristol City; Spurs ended their campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 win over London rivals West Ham

    By PA Media

    Saturday 18 May 2024 19:38, UK

    Vivianne Miedema
    Image: Vivianne Miedema (right) is congratulated by Beth Mead after scoring against Brighton

    Arsenal 5-0 Brighton

    Vivianne Miedema scored in her final appearance for third-placed Arsenal as the Gunners claimed a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Brighton.

    The WSL's all-time record goalscorer, who will leave the club when her contract expires this summer, came off the bench to score after Alessia Russo's first-half brace had put the hosts in charge, with Frida Maanum and a Jorelyn Carabali own goal completing the scoring.

    Leicester 0-4 Liverpool

    Substitute Leanne Kiernan plundered a hat-trick as Liverpool secured fourth place with a 4-0 win at Leicester.

    Sophie Haug headed the Reds into an early lead and Kiernan glanced in the second with her first touch before wrapping up the points with a neat finish seven minutes from time and completing her treble in stoppage time.

    Bristol City 0-4 Everton

    Derby rivals Everton ended on a similarly high note with a 4-0 win at relegated Bristol City.

    First-half goals from Katja Snoeijs and Sara Holmgaard put Brian Sorensen's side in control at Ashton Gate before Emma Bissell scored against her former club and substitute Martina Piemonte added a fourth in stoppage time.

    Tottenham 3-1 West Ham

    Jessica Naz and Drew Spence struck late on as Tottenham ended their campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 win over London rivals West Ham.

    Bethany England put Spurs ahead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with just four minutes gone following a Mackenzie Arnold mistake, but Riko Ueki levelled shortly after the interval from a narrow angle.

    Tottenham left it late, but ended the season with a flourish as Naz struck in the 86th minute before Spence made sure of the points in added time.

