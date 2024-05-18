Women's Super League: Vivianne Miedema scores in final Arsenal appearance

Vivianne Miedema scored in her final appearance for third-placed Arsenal as the Gunners claimed a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Brighton.

The WSL's all-time record goalscorer, who will leave the club when her contract expires this summer, came off the bench to score after Alessia Russo's first-half brace had put the hosts in charge, with Frida Maanum and a Jorelyn Carabali own goal completing the scoring.

Substitute Leanne Kiernan plundered a hat-trick as Liverpool secured fourth place with a 4-0 win at Leicester.

Sophie Haug headed the Reds into an early lead and Kiernan glanced in the second with her first touch before wrapping up the points with a neat finish seven minutes from time and completing her treble in stoppage time.

Derby rivals Everton ended on a similarly high note with a 4-0 win at relegated Bristol City.

First-half goals from Katja Snoeijs and Sara Holmgaard put Brian Sorensen's side in control at Ashton Gate before Emma Bissell scored against her former club and substitute Martina Piemonte added a fourth in stoppage time.

Jessica Naz and Drew Spence struck late on as Tottenham ended their campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 win over London rivals West Ham.

Bethany England put Spurs ahead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with just four minutes gone following a Mackenzie Arnold mistake, but Riko Ueki levelled shortly after the interval from a narrow angle.

Tottenham left it late, but ended the season with a flourish as Naz struck in the 86th minute before Spence made sure of the points in added time.

