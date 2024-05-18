Man Utd 0-6 Chelsea: Emma Hayes' Blues win WSL title on manager's farewell

Chelsea hammered Man Utd 6-0 to cruise to a fifth successive WSL title, giving Emma Hayes a fond farewell in her final Blues game.

The Blues went into the game level on points with Manchester City - who beat Aston Villa 2-1 in their last match of the season - and two ahead on goal difference, knowing a big win would likely secure the title.

And that is exactly what they produced. Chelsea and Man City both finished with 55 points, but the Blues finished seven ahead on goal difference.

Mayra Ramirez was the star, scoring twice (2, 45+2) with two assists. She set up Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (8) and Sjoeke Nusken (44), before Melanie Leupolz added the fifth (47).

It was a fairy-tale finish, too, for Fran Kirby in her final Chelsea game. She slotted home the Blues' sixth - her 116th goal for the club - to rapturous and deserved celebrations.

The result brings the curtain down on an enthralling title race and is the perfect end to Hayes' Chelsea tenure, as she departs with her seventh WSL trophy.

"I can't say it was my most enjoyable [title], but it's been the toughest without doubt and for that reason, probably the sweetest," Hayes told Sky Sports after the game.

"The hardest thing to do is five in a row because people do take their eye off the ball, people do drop their standards or new players need to learn the Chelsea standard, and they haven't all had it.

"So the connections haven't been there in the same way, but my legacy is winning while building a team for the future.

"I believe we've been brave enough to play a 19-year-old [Maika] Hamano on Wednesday and a 20-year-old [Aggie] Beever-Jones because I want to develop players for the future."

Sky Sports' Karen Carney said: "This is Hayes's biggest and most difficult WSL title win, with everything they have been up against. It has been an unsettling year, but the mentality to come through, especially today..."

Sky Sports' Izzy Christensen added: "We thought this would be tight today - absolutely not. Look at the way Chelsea have applied themselves from minute one, they absolutely blow Man Utd away. There was a huge gulf in class and they are the champions for a reason."

Chelsea also end the season as the league's top scorers (71) - doing so even without star striker Sam Kerr for 2024 - and the second best defence behind Man City.

Bright: Half the country wrote us off

Chelsea captain Millie Bright on Sky Sports:

"It was pretty special. But when half the country writes you off and we know that we've got the monster mentality, we've done it season after season.

"We've always believed in ourselves and we were given a second chance, they don't come often, but we have to take it.

"We took it against Bristol City, we took it against Tottenham and we've come here and put on a five-star performance to make sure we take this title.

"It's extra special to be able to give it to Emma and those other players that are leaving us."

Chelsea's super six goals

How Chelsea cruised to Old Trafford win

The Blues were 2-0 up inside eight minutes. Ramirez nodded home at the back post (2), before the Colombian set up Kaneryd to slot past Mary Earps.

It took until the 44th minute for the third, but Ramirez added another goal involvement to her tally. After beating Millie Turner down the right, her cross was turned home by the unmarked Nusken.

Ramirez scored her second goal of the afternoon on the stroke of half-time, firing home on a tight angle for Chelsea's fourth.

A comedy of errors from Man Utd allowed Chelsea to score their fifth, but it was ultimately Leupolz who stuck out a foot to see the ball past Earps.

And what was already a magical day ended with a cherry on top of the cake as Kirby netted on her final Chelsea appearance after combining with Sophie Ingle.

