Arsenal Women 3-3 Paris FC (Penalties 2-4): Gunners knocked out of Women's Champions League qualifying on penalties

Arsenal Women have been knocked out of Women's Champions League qualifying following a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Paris FC after extra time finished 3-3.

Jonas Eidevall's side, who reached the semi-finals last season, came from behind twice but still crashed out in round one of qualifying at the Linkoping Arena in Sweden.

Alessia Russo scored her first Arsenal goals but missed her penalty in the shootout along with Frida Maanum, and despite Daphne Corboz failing to score hers, Louna Ribadeira struck the winning spot-kick.

Mathilde Bourdieu broke the deadlock in the second half with a close-range header that was adjudged to have crossed the line before coolly slotting home just 60 seconds later.

Russo got off the mark for her new club with 10 minutes to play before substitute Jen Beattie headed in a 96th-minute equaliser shortly after coming on to send the tie to extra time.

Corboz put the French side back ahead in the second period of extra time only for Russo to net her second and level for Arsenal.

Maanum missed a golden chance at the death before the Norwegian and Russo both saw their spot-kicks saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie as Paris won the shootout 4-2.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne Ladies were 3-0 winners over Cardiff, while Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Juventus on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

When does the WSL season start? The 2023/24 Women's Super League season starts on October 1, with Arsenal, who finished third last season, starting their campaign against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal begin their Women's Super League season on Sunday October 1 against Liverpool with kick-off at 2pm.

Their trip to Manchester United on Friday October 6 will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League. Kick-off 7.30pm.

