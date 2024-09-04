Arsenal 6-0 Rangers: Caitlin Foord nets four as Gunners set up Champions League clash with Rosenborg

Caitlin Foord scored four times as Arsenal beat Rangers in Champions League qualifying to set up a meeting with Rosenborg.

Alessia Russo and Kim Little were also on target for Jonas Eidevall's side, who now face Norwegian opponents on Saturday for a place in the second round of qualifying.

Arsenal came out of the blocks well at Meadow Park and dominated the vast majority of possession in the early stages.

Image: Caitlin Foord's four goals against Rangers included a stunning volley

Foord's header from Mariona Caldentey's cross would eventually give them the lead, with the Ballon d'Or nominee grabbing an assist on her competitive debut for the club.

It was a relatively faultless performance from Arsenal in the first half, with their only complaint being that they didn't add to the lead.

Foord came close to doubling her tally on the evening but was denied well by Victoria Esson in the Rangers goal.

A promising start after the interval from Rangers was quickly cancelled out by Arsenal's usual dominance on the ball.

Foord would eventually find her second of the evening just before the hour mark and the game quickly spiralled out of control for Rangers, who shipped a third just seconds later as Russo's effort cannoned into the top corner.

A quick flurry of goals for Arsenal and they weren't done there, as Foord's stunning volley sealed her hat-trick ten minutes later. A masterclass in finishing from the 29-year-old, who spearheaded a dominant display for her side.

Little's performance was worthy of some recognition in this clash and she eventually found it from the penalty spot, netting the fifth for her side before Foord pounced on a ball in the box to make it six for Arsenal.

Image: Foord celebrates her opener

Rangers boss Jo Potter said beforehand she wanted to test her players against this level of opponent - and the Gunners certainly showed their superior quality.

'Humiliating' for Rangers vs Arsenal

Sky Sports News' Jeremy Langdon at Meadow Park:

"Arsenal finish with six and four goal Foord is the player of the match. Humiliating for Rangers who were swept away after the the break and now face Atletico Madrid in Saturday's third place match. Before Arsenal tackle Rosenborg for a place in the second round.

"The final stats were brutal. Arsenal six goals, 26 goal attempts and 11 on target. Rangers not a single attempt on target. And only one in total."

Saoirse Noonan scored a hat-trick as Celtic came from behind to beat KuPS of Finland 3-1 after extra-time.

Substitute Noonan's 64th-minute header cancelled out Roosa Ariyo's early opener for the Finnish champions.

Noonan then found the net twice in the first period of extra time to secure victory for the Scottish title holders, who will face Lithuanian side Gintra next.

Goals from Chloe McCarron and Demi Vance were not enough for Glentoran as they lost 3-2 against Slovenian side NS Mura, and Cardiff's hopes of an upset quickly disappeared as they slumped 7-0 to Dutch club Twente.

Arsenal will take on Rosenborg on Saturday night (kick-off 7.30pm) for a chance to progress to the second round of Europe's premier club competition.

They will then kick off the 2024/25 Women's Super League campaign off with a clash against last season's runners-up Manchester City.

The game will kick off at 12.30pm on September 22 and you can watch it live on Sky Sports+.

It will be the first of eight home games played at the Emirates Stadium this season, after the venue was confirmed as the new main home for Arsenal Women.