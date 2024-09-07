Arsenal 1-0 Rosenborg: Frida Maanum scores winner as Arsenal reach round two of Women's Champions League qualifying

Frida Maanum's first-half goal proved enough to see off Rosenborg as Arsenal sealed their passage to the second round of Women's Champions League qualifying.

Maanum had the easiest of tasks to slot home what proved to be Arsenal's winner in the 19th minute after a mix-up involving Rosenborg goalkeeper Rugile Rulyte and defender Mathilde Harviken.

Arsenal go through to the next stage of the competition, which is a knockout tie played across two legs.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Katie McCabe and Mariona Caldentey went close with early chances, before Alessia Russo headed over as Arsenal pinned Rosenborg in their own half in the first quarter of an hour of the game at Meadow Park.

It was only a matter of time before the opener, and it arrived after a howler from the goalkeeper just under 20 minutes into the game.

Caitlin Foord was afforded plenty of freedom on the right to whip in a cross and Rulyte spectacularly punched the ball backwards in to the path of her own defender, Mathilde Harviken.

Harviken's attempted clearance fell straight to Maanum for the Norwegian to calmly slot home.

Arsenal continued their dominance after the goal, with Russo going close on three further occasions in the first half, including with a dipping header that beat Rulyte, but hit the top of the crossbar and went behind.

Rosenborg enjoyed their best period of the game after the break but efforts from Hanna Dahl and Beate Marcussen lacked the quality to trouble Manuela Zinsberger in the Arsenal goal.

Image: Rosenborg's Mathilde Rogde (left) and Arsenal's Katie McCabe battle for the ball

Russo rattled the crossbar again with a deflected effort from the edge of the area, before Kyra Cooney-Cross also hit the crossbar seconds later, this time from outside the box.

Leah Williamson saw a glancing header from a corner cleared off the line late on, before substitute Beth Mead could only flash over when she should have marked her return from injury with a goal.

The fixtures for round two will be decided by a draw on September 9.

Arsenal kick off the 2024/25 Women's Super League campaign this month with a clash against last season's runners-up Manchester City.

The game will kick off at 12.30pm on September 22 and you can watch it live on Sky Sports+.

It will be the first of eight home games played at the Emirates Stadium this season, after the venue was confirmed as the new main home for Arsenal Women.