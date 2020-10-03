Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa Ladies vs Everton Ladies. FA Women's Super League.

Banks's Stadium.

Aston Villa Ladies 0

    Everton Ladies 6

    • H Raso (21st minute, 24th minute)
    • C Emslie (27th minute, 53rd minute)
    • V Gauvin (40th minute)
    • C Boye-Hlorkah (51st minute)

    Aston Villa Ladies 0-6 Everton Ladies: Hayley Raso and Claire Emslie score twice in thrashing

    Everton are three points clear of Arsenal, who could regain top spot if they beat Bristol City on Sunday

    Saturday 3 October 2020 23:18, UK

    Claire Emslie celebrates one of her two goals in Everton&#39;s 6-0 win
    Image: Claire Emslie celebrates one of her two goals in Everton's 6-0 win

    Hayley Raso and Claire Emslie both scored twice as Everton hammered Aston Villa 6-0 in the Women's Super League

    Willie Kirk's side had been in superb form coming into the game, having reached the Women's FA Cup final by overcoming WSL champions Chelsea and two-time Cup winners Birmingham City in the previous week.

    Raso opened the scoring from close range in the 20th minute, before the Australia international pounced on an error from Lisa Weiss to make it two.

    Willie Kirk celebrates with Nicoline Sorensen after beating Aston Villa
    Image: Willie Kirk celebrates with Nicoline Sorensen after beating Aston Villa

    Emslie curled in the third from 20 yards before Valerie Gauvin's diving header finished off a counter-attack as Everton ran riot.

    Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah's cross sailed in after the interval and Emslie added the sixth as Everton went top.

    The Toffees are three points clear of Arsenal, who could regain top spot on goal difference if they beat Bristol City on Sunday.

    They were far too good for Gemma Davies' Villa side, who are still to pick up a point this season.

