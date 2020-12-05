Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa Ladies vs Manchester United Women. FA Women's Super League.

Banks's Stadium.

Aston Villa Ladies 0

    Manchester United Women 2

    • L Galton (25th minute)
    • E Toone (89th minute)

    Women's Super League: Man Utd ease past Aston Villa to extend lead at top

    Report as Manchester United extend lead at the top of the Women's Super League; Goals from Leah Galton and Ella Toone seal victory at Bescot Stadium

    Saturday 5 December 2020 16:21, UK

    Ella Toone celebrates with Manchester United team-mates after scoring her team&#39;s second goal
    Image: Ella Toone celebrates with Manchester United team-mates after scoring her team's second goal

    Manchester United made light work of lowly Aston Villa to extend their lead at the top of the Women's Super League after a 2-0 victory at Bescot Stadium.

    The visitors took the lead after 25 minutes as Hayley Ladd played a perfectly-weighted ball into the box for Leah Galton, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner for the opener.

    Former Arsenal youth player Lauren James almost doubled United's lead as her powerful effort from the edge of the box clipped the underside of the crossbar.

    The away side continued to push and they wrapped up the points in the 89th minute following an error from Villa goalkeeper Lisa Weiss.

    Ella Toone sealed victory by lobbing Weiss, who was well off her line having rushed out to make a clearance, with a long-range effort from outside the box.

    The result sees United extend their unbeaten start to the campaign and they lead second-placed Arsenal by four points ahead of Sunday's action, while Villa sit two points off the bottom after just one win all season.

