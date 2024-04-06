Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford: Unai Emery's side salvage draw in six-goal thriller after second-half collapse

Aston Villa salvaged a late point against Brentford in a six-goal thriller at Villa Park after a second-half collapse saw the hosts throw away a 2-0 lead.

Villa were coasting early in the second half after Morgan Rogers, scoring his first goal for the club, doubled his side's advantage following Ollie Watkins' first-half header. The game was sleepy until Brentford pulled a fortuitous goal back just before the hour.

Matthias Jorgensen kick-started the comeback by scoring with his standing leg, before Bryan Mbeumo volleyed in from close range a minute later. A shell-shocked Villa went to sleep for Brentford's third as Yoane Wissa completed the turnaround.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo makes it 2-2 at Villa Park

Villa managed to wrestle their way back into the game and Watkins levelled with another header 10 minutes from time. Unai Emery's side pushed for a winner, and perhaps would have got one if Ezri Konsa had better-timed his header in the 90th minute.

Watkins riding high in the scoring charts Ollie Watkins has now scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season - only Erling Haaland (19) has more.

Image: Ollie Watkins brings Villa level at 3-3 with his second goal of the game

Tottenham are now in the driving seat for fourth with Villa three points ahead of them having played two games more. Brentford, meanwhile, are now just four points above the relegation zone after Luton's last-minute win over Bournemouth.

Villla will be without Douglas Luiz against Arsenal next Sunday, live on Sky Sports, after he picked up his 10th yellow card of the season in the 97th minute, adding to the frustration of a bizarre performance at Villa Park.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Konsa (6), Carlos (6), Torres (5), Digne (6), Luiz (5), McGinn (7), Bailey (7), Rogers (8), Tielemans (6), Watkins (9).



Subs used: Moreno (5), Chambers, Diaby (5), Zaniolo (5), Duran (5).



Brentford: Flekken (6), Roerslev (5), Zanka (7), Ajer (7), Collins (6), Regulion (9), Janelt (6), Jensen (6), Damsgaard (7), Wissa (8), Mbuemo (8).



Subs used: Maupay (5), Onyeka (4), Toney (5), Lewis-Potter (5), Yarmoliuk (5).



Player of the match: Ollie Watkins.

How Villa salvaged a point after their second-half capitulation

Image: Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans (left) battle for the ball

Brentford made a confident start at Villa Park despite never having won away against Aston Villa in a league game. They wanted a penalty inside a minute for Leon Bailey's sliding challenge on Sergio Reguilon but he was deemed to have got the ball first.

Villa had 75 per cent possession in the first 15 minutes, although it was Brentford that were the more dangerous. Bryan Mbeumo struck a free-kick into the side-netting early on before seeing a through ball to Wissa intercepted by Diego Carlos at a vital moment.

Team news headlines Ollie Watkins returned to the starting line-up as Aston Villa made six changes.

Ivan Toney was kept on the bench for Brentford due to a muscle injury.

The breakthrough for Villa came through Watkins heading in John McGinn's cross against his former club. His celebrations were muted until goal-line technology confirmed that the ball had crossed the line.

Villa came flying out of the traps in the second half and appeared to put the game to bed when Rogers scored on the turn with his left foot to open his Villa and Premier League account. Brentford, it seemed, were at risk of going under but they rallied to turn the game.

Image: Ollie Watkins celebrates with team-mates after heading Villa in front

Frank's side had fortune on their side for Jorgensen's opener, with the Brentford defender scoring off his standing leg after missing the ball with his initial strike. Perhaps not a surprise that it was only his second Premier League goal on his 100th appearance.

No more than two minutes later and Brentford, who had been nowhere in the game, equalised through Mbeumo. Reguilon, restored to the starting line-up for the first time after serving a suspension, finding him with a cross from the left.

Mbeumo was helped by some suspect defending from Pau Torres, who let the ball float over his head before the Brentford forward volleyed in. The tide had completely turned at this point, with Villa crumbling and Emery unable to lift his side.

Image: Yoane Wissa completes Brentford's turnaround - 10 minutes after they were 2-0 down

Villa were caught unawares for Brentford's third, only nine minutes after their first, as Reguilon put the ball on a plate for Wissa.

There was a late twist in the tale, however, as Watkins scored against his former side again to level with 10 minutes to go. He rose highest to nod in Leon Bailey's deflected cross, making it four goals in five in the Premier League against his old club.

Villa had a chance to grab a winner through Konsa, but he could not time his header to deliver the required contact. A victory, though, would have been undeserved after that second-half capitulation.

