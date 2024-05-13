Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool: Jhon Duran's two late goals put Unai Emery's side on brink of Champions League

Jhon Duran came off the bench to score twice and earn Aston Villa a 3-3 draw with Liverpool that all but ensures they will play Champions League football next season.

Emiliano Martinez's early own goal was the worst possible start for Villa but they equalised through Youri Tielemans only for Cody Gakpo to restore Liverpool's advantage midway through the first half. Jarell Quansah added a third early in the second.

That came after Diego Carlos produced an extraordinary miss from near the goal-line that would have levelled it, while Ollie Watkins also had one disallowed for offside. But Duran's spectacular intervention turned the tide late on to salvage a point for Unai Emery's side.

The comeback means that anything less than victory for Tottenham at home to Manchester City on Tuesday evening would mean Villa are certain of fourth. It was a dramatic if unwanted finale for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in his final away game in charge.

What's next?

The Premier League's final day will take place on Sunday May 19 with all games kicking off at 4pm. Aston Villa take on Crystal Palace, while Liverpool host Wolves in Jurgen Klopp's final game in charge.

