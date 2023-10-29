Aston Villa 3-1 Luton: Unai Emery's side win 12th consecutive home game in Premier League

Aston Villa vs Luton Town. Premier League.
Villa ParkAttendance41,785.
Report and free match highlights as Aston Villa stroll past Luton on a comfortable afternoon at Villa Park; John McGinn opened the scoring before Moussa Diaby scored the second and forced an own goal from Tom Lockyer; Luton could only score through a comical Villa own goal
Sunday 29 October 2023 16:47, UK
Aston Villa extended their winning run at home in the Premier League to 12 games as they comfortably beat Luton 3-1 on Sunday.
Villa dominated from start to finish with John McGinn's opener after 11 minutes setting the tone. Luton were always second best as Moussa Diaby doubled Villa's lead early in the second half before forcing an own goal from the visiting captain Tom Lockyer.
Luton's goal was a comical error from Villa as Ezri Konsa's headed back pass struck the bar and bounced in off the head of his goalkeeper Emi Martinez. Rob Edwards' side, who have still not kept a clean sheet in 10 league games this season, improved after the goal but could not make it a nervy ending for the hosts.
Villa's fifth win in six league games takes them to within four points of first-placed Tottenham. Luton, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone after their seventh defeat in 10 league games this season.
Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Cash (7), Konsa (6), Torres (7), Digne (7); McGinn (8), Kamara (7), Luiz (8), Zaniolo (6), Diaby (8), Watkins (7).
Subs: Bailey (7), Tielemans (6), Carlos (6), Traore (N/A), Dendoncker (N/A).
Luton: Kaminski (6); Kabore (5), Osho (5), Lockyer (4), Mengi (5), Doughty (5); Nakamba (5), Ogbene (5), Barkley (5); Brown (5), Morris (5).
Subs: Chong (5), Townsend (5), Adebayo (6), Mpanzu (5), Giles (5).
Player of the match: Moussa Diaby.
Villa were brimming with confidence ahead of the visit of Luton after beating AZ Alkmaar 4-1 in the Europa Conference League in the Netherlands on Thursday. They also had not lost at home since being beaten by Arsenal in February last season.
Emery's side came out with a swagger and took charge of the game from the off. Nicolo Zaniolo should have scored after a sumptuous flick by Watkins four minutes in but fired wide of the target.
Watkins thought he had found the breakthrough after 11 minutes only to be kept out by a double save from Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski. Luton were chasing shadows and it was only a matter of time before they would concede.
McGinn, who scored on Thursday in Europe, found the net again after a short free-kick found him in space on the edge of the box. His right foot shoot nestled in the bottom corner after going through a sea of Luton legs. Rob Edwards was furious that his side had conceded such a simple goal.
They failed to register a single shot in the first half as Villa took their foot off the gas and managed the game. Luton's only promising moment was a low cross from Chiedozie Ogbene trying to find Morris that was cut out by Villa goalkeeper Martinez.
Emery brought on Leon Bailey at half-time which reinvigorated Villa. The substitute set up Diaby for a sweetly-struck half-volley after 49 minutes as the Spaniard's tactical tweak had an immediate impact. Luton were unable to cope with the quality of the hosts, who would soon be out of sight.
Villa's third was all too easy as a simple ball over the top found Diaby, whose squared cross was then turned into the Luton goal by their captain, Lockyer.
Luton could only score through a Villa mistake as Martinez was unfortunate to see the ball go in off his head after a headed back pass from Konsa. The visitors kept fighting but did not have the quality to add a second and make life uncomfortable for Villa.
Aston Villa travel to Nottingham Forest in a cross-Midlands encounter on November 5, kick-off 2pm. They are then back in Europa Conference League action, with Dutch club AZ Alkmaar visiting Villa Park on November 9, kick-off 8pm.
Luton host Liverpool live on Sky Sports on November 5, kick-off 4.30pm. They then travel to Old Trafford to face Man Utd on November 11, kick-off 3pm.
Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.