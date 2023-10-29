Aston Villa 3-1 Luton: Unai Emery's side win 12th consecutive home game in Premier League

Aston Villa extended their winning run at home in the Premier League to 12 games as they comfortably beat Luton 3-1 on Sunday.

Villa dominated from start to finish with John McGinn's opener after 11 minutes setting the tone. Luton were always second best as Moussa Diaby doubled Villa's lead early in the second half before forcing an own goal from the visiting captain Tom Lockyer.

Image: John McGinn celebrates after scoring Aston Villa's opening goal against Luton

Luton's goal was a comical error from Villa as Ezri Konsa's headed back pass struck the bar and bounced in off the head of his goalkeeper Emi Martinez. Rob Edwards' side, who have still not kept a clean sheet in 10 league games this season, improved after the goal but could not make it a nervy ending for the hosts.

Aston Villa's astonishing run at home in PL March 4: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace

March 18: Aston Villa 3-0 Bournemouth

April 8: Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest

April 15: Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle

April 25: Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham

May 13: Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham

May 28: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton

August 20: Aston Villa 4-0 Everton

September 16: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace

September 30: Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton

October 22: Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham

October 29: Aston Villa 3-1 Luton

Villa's fifth win in six league games takes them to within four points of first-placed Tottenham. Luton, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone after their seventh defeat in 10 league games this season.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Cash (7), Konsa (6), Torres (7), Digne (7); McGinn (8), Kamara (7), Luiz (8), Zaniolo (6), Diaby (8), Watkins (7).



Subs: Bailey (7), Tielemans (6), Carlos (6), Traore (N/A), Dendoncker (N/A).



Luton: Kaminski (6); Kabore (5), Osho (5), Lockyer (4), Mengi (5), Doughty (5); Nakamba (5), Ogbene (5), Barkley (5); Brown (5), Morris (5).



Subs: Chong (5), Townsend (5), Adebayo (6), Mpanzu (5), Giles (5).



Player of the match: Moussa Diaby.

How Villa strolled past Luton

Image: Villa have won 12 home league games in a row

Villa were brimming with confidence ahead of the visit of Luton after beating AZ Alkmaar 4-1 in the Europa Conference League in the Netherlands on Thursday. They also had not lost at home since being beaten by Arsenal in February last season.

Emery's side came out with a swagger and took charge of the game from the off. Nicolo Zaniolo should have scored after a sumptuous flick by Watkins four minutes in but fired wide of the target.

Team news Unai Emery made four changes after Villa's 4-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League.

Ross Barkley got his first start since September 1 for Luton, while Gabriel Osho made his first appearance of the season.

Watkins thought he had found the breakthrough after 11 minutes only to be kept out by a double save from Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski. Luton were chasing shadows and it was only a matter of time before they would concede.

McGinn, who scored on Thursday in Europe, found the net again after a short free-kick found him in space on the edge of the box. His right foot shoot nestled in the bottom corner after going through a sea of Luton legs. Rob Edwards was furious that his side had conceded such a simple goal.

Image: Moussa Diaby celebrates after doubling Aston Villa's lead against Luton

They failed to register a single shot in the first half as Villa took their foot off the gas and managed the game. Luton's only promising moment was a low cross from Chiedozie Ogbene trying to find Morris that was cut out by Villa goalkeeper Martinez.

Emery brought on Leon Bailey at half-time which reinvigorated Villa. The substitute set up Diaby for a sweetly-struck half-volley after 49 minutes as the Spaniard's tactical tweak had an immediate impact. Luton were unable to cope with the quality of the hosts, who would soon be out of sight.

Villa's third was all too easy as a simple ball over the top found Diaby, whose squared cross was then turned into the Luton goal by their captain, Lockyer.

Luton could only score through a Villa mistake as Martinez was unfortunate to see the ball go in off his head after a headed back pass from Konsa. The visitors kept fighting but did not have the quality to add a second and make life uncomfortable for Villa.

Opta stats: Villa's record-breaking year

This was Aston Villa's 20th win in the Premier League this calendar year. In fact, only Manchester City have won more such games in 2023. It is the Villans' most Premier League victories in a single year since winning 21 in 1998.

Luton have made their worst ever start to a season across the top four tiers (five points in opening 10 games) - overtaking their previous worst tally at this stage of a season (six points in 1997-98, 1962-63 and 1950-51).

This was the second Premier League game to see both sides score an own goal this season, alongside Fulham vs Sheffield United earlier this month. Meanwhile, it is the first Aston Villa game to feature two or more own goals in the top-flight since March 2002 v Bolton.

Moussa Diaby is the first Frenchman to be directly involved in six or more goals across his first 10 Premier League appearances (three goals, three assists) since Dimitri Payet for West Ham in October 2015 (seven goal involvements).

What's next?

Aston Villa travel to Nottingham Forest in a cross-Midlands encounter on November 5, kick-off 2pm. They are then back in Europa Conference League action, with Dutch club AZ Alkmaar visiting Villa Park on November 9, kick-off 8pm.

Luton host Liverpool live on Sky Sports on November 5, kick-off 4.30pm. They then travel to Old Trafford to face Man Utd on November 11, kick-off 3pm.