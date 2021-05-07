Aston Villa vs Man Utd preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2.05pm).

Team news

Aston Villa will again be without skipper Jack Grealish when they host Manchester United on Sunday.

While the game comes too soon for the midfielder, who has missed the last 11 matches due to a shin problem, he was set to start training with his team-mates again on Saturday.

Morgan Sanson (knee) remains sidelined, with a return to training scheduled for next week, and Trezeguet is also out, after damaging his ACL last month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned of sweeping changes as Manchester United continue a run of four matches in eight days.

The Norwegian said he may change entire starting XIs to cope with the run of fixtures, which started with Thursday's 3-2 loss at Roma as United progressed to the Europa League final.

Solskjaer said before the trip to Italy that winger Daniel James was "still out for a little while", while Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are on the road to recovery from knee issues.

Manchester United have lost just one Premier League match from their last 27 fixtures. It's a phenomenal run. The fact that defeat came against Sheffield United, goes along with the Gary Neville theory of this team being an "odd bunch."

They've fallen behind in seven of those matches though and Villa could make this an exciting spectacle by taking an early lead. They can be backed at 13/8 with Sky Bet to score the first goal.

And, Ollie Watkins looks decent value to get it.

He is a defender's nightmare, isn't he? The striker doesn't stop making runs for 90 minutes. It's like Villa are playing with two men in attack instead of just him such are his energy levels. It's no coincidence that his return to form has come alongside an upturn in results for Villa.

I do like the 6/1 with Sky Bet for him to get the opening goal in what should be a high-scoring encounter.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-2

BETTING ANGLE: Ollie Watkins to score first (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Aston Villa have picked up just one win in their last 44 Premier League games against Manchester United (D11 L32) and are winless in their last 16 against them since a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in December 2009.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League away games against Aston Villa (W14 D7) since a 3-1 loss on the opening day of the 1995-96 campaign. It's the longest unbeaten away run one side has had against another in English league history.

In all competitions, Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 21 away games against Aston Villa since a 3-0 League Cup loss in October 1999. Only Liverpool at Sunderland (23 between 1959-2002) have had a longer unbeaten away run against an opponent in English football.

Aston Villa's 14 clean sheets this season is their most in a single Premier League campaign since 2009-10 (15). However, the Villans have conceded at least once in each of their last seven games, with no Premier League side on a longer current run without a clean sheet.

Aston Villa are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since December. However, they've not beaten a team in the top two in the Premier League since March 2014 (1-0 vs Chelsea), drawing three and losing nine of their 12 such games since.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 24 Premier League away games (W15 D9), just three short of Arsenal's all-time top-flight record between April 2003 and September 2004. In their 10 away league games so far in 2021, Manchester United have kept seven clean sheets and conceded just once in each of the other three.

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League matches (W17 D9). Indeed, the Red Devils are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League, winning seven and drawing six since their 1-2 home loss to Sheffield United in January.

