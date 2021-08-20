Aston Villa vs Newcastle: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Bertrand Traore is a fresh injury absentee for Aston Villa as they prepare to host Newcastle.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring issue during the defeat at Watford and will not be back until after next month's international break.

Defender Matt Targett is still building up his fitness and had to come off at Vicarage Road, while forward Ollie Watkins (knee) might be fit to face his former club Brentford on August 28.

Steve Bruce has confirmed midfielder Joe Willock will be included in his Newcastle squad after completing his permanent move to the club from Arsenal.

But midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been ruled out after sustaining a fresh calf injury in the opening-day home defeat to West Ham.

Karl Darlow (coronavirus) and Martin Dubravka (foot) both remain sidelined, so Freddie Woodman will resume in goal.

How to follow

Follow Aston Villa vs Newcastle in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.

Opta stats

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches against Newcastle United (W2 D4) since losing 1-0 back in February 2015. Villa haven't gone seven without defeat in the top flight against Newcastle since winning seven in a row between 1955 and 1958.

Newcastle haven't scored a single goal in any of their last four Premier League visits to Aston Villa (D2 L2). Their run of minutes without a top-flight goal at Villa Park stands at 377, since a Yoan Gouffran goal in a 2-1 win in September 2013.

Aston Villa won their final home game of the 2020-21 season - they last won consecutive home league games in January, with the second victory in that run coming against Newcastle.

Newcastle United won their first away league match of last season, winning 2-0 at West Ham. The Magpies last won their first away league game in consecutive seasons in 1994-95 against Leicester City and 1995-96 against Bolton Wanderers.

Aston Villa have scored exactly twice in each of their last four Premier League games, netting with both of their shots on target in their opening-day defeat at Watford. The Villans last scored more than once in five consecutive top-flight games in January 2008.

Newcastle ended last season with consecutive away Premier League wins, beating Leicester City and Fulham. They haven't won three in a row on the road in the top-flight since December 2001, beating Ipswich Town, Arsenal and Leeds United under Sir Bobby Robson.

Newcastle have won just two of their last 18 Premier League games in August (D6 L10), beating West Ham at home in 2017 and Tottenham away in 2019.

Last time out...

