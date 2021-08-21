Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle: Danny Ings' acrobatic stunner and Anwar El Ghazi pen help Villa past Toon

Danny Ings scored a stunning bicycle kick on his home debut to help Aston Villa to a 2-0 win over Newcastle at Villa Park.

Callum Wilson missed a clear chance one on one for Newcastle in the opening minutes, before the only real piece of quality in the first half came in stoppage time as Ings' magnificent acrobatic effort put Villa ahead (45+3), described by manager Dean Smith after as an "early goal of the season contender".

Villa doubled their lead after the break through Anwar El Ghazi's penalty (62), awarded after a VAR intervention for Jamaal Lascelles' handball from a Tyrone Mings' header.

VAR continued to be Villa's best friend in the second half as a penalty awarded for Emi Martinez's foul on Wilson was overturned for a marginal offside call on the striker, but Villa saw the game out comfortably for their first points of the season.

Image: Ings scored an acrobatic opener for Villa

It wasn't a happy return to Villa Park for Steve Bruce, whose side sit 19th without a point from their opening two games, and six goals conceded.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Cash (6), Konsa (6), Mings (7), Young (7), Luiz (7), McGinn (7), Ramsey (8), El Ghazi (7), Buendia (6), Ings (7)



Subs: Philogene-Bidace (NA), Tuanzebe (NA), Wesley (NA)



Newcastle: Woodman (6), Schar (6), Lascelles (6), Fernandez (6), Murphy (5), Hayden (6), Ritchie (6), Willock (6), Saint-Maximin (6), Almiron (5), Wilson (6)



Subs: Longstaff (5), Joelinton (NA), Fraser (NA)



Man of the match: Jacob Ramsey

How Ings and VAR helped Villa to first points of season

Newcastle should have been ahead within five minutes as Wilson was found through on goal following some weak defending from Mings, but after opening his body up, the striker turned his effort wide of Martinez's goal.

Neither side settled into much of a tempo or rhythm for the majority of a first half lacking in quality - Jacob Murphy did go down in the box asking for a penalty, and though replays show he dived over Ashley Young's leg, he was not shown a yellow card.

Image: Ings celebrates after giving Villa the lead

But seconds before the break, Villa went ahead in magnificent fashion. Matt Cash's long throw was nodded on by Mings, and with the ball slightly behind him, summer signing Ings produced a brilliant acrobatic effort into the far corner past a rooted Freddie Woodman.

Team news Aston Villa made two changes after the 3-2 defeat at Watford last week, with Matt Targett and Marvelous Nakamba dropping to the bench. Douglas Luiz, back from Olympic duty, came into midfield along with Jacob Ramsey, while Ashley Young moved to left-back.



It was three changes for Newcastle, too, from the 4-2 defeat by West Ham as Jonjo Shelvey was replaced by Joe Willock following his permanent move from Arsenal.



Ciaran Clark also dropped to the bench with skipper Jamaal Lascelles returning following injury for his first competitive minutes since April, while Emil Krafth made way for Fabian Schar.

Villa doubled their lead through the help of VAR on the hour mark, as Mings' header inside the box hit the arm of Lascelles. After David Coote went to the pitchside monitor and spotted the handball, El Ghazi stepped up to score his sixth Premier League penalty from six attempts, putting Villa in control.

Newcastle stepped it up after going two behind, and thought they had a penalty as their own as Martinez clattered into Wilson on the corner of the box. It was a clear foul, but VAR intervened and spotted Wilson was in an offside position - by a matter of inches - in the build-up.

Image: Anwar El Ghazi scores Villa's second from the penalty spot

Villa managed to keep Allan Saint-Maximin quiet for the majority of the game and won the midfield battle - 20-year-old Jacob Ramsey was particularly impressive on just his seventh Premier League start - and in a match lacking in clear-cut chances, Ings clinical edge showed why Villa decided to splash £25m on the 29-year-old.

Opta stats

Aston Villa are now unbeaten in seven top-flight games in a row against Newcastle (W3 D4) for the first time since a run of seven victories between 1955 and 1958.

Newcastle have won just two of their last 19 Premier League games in August (D6 L11), beating West Ham at home in 2017 and Tottenham away in 2019.

Danny Ings is just the fourth player to score in his first two Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, after Dalian Atkinson in 1992, Dion Dublin in 1998 and Ross Barkley in 2020.

Since the start of last season, only Ederson (20) and Édouard Mendy (17) have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez (16).

Villa now go to Barrow on Tuesday night at 7.45pm in the Carabao Cup second round, live on Sky Sports Football, before hosting Brentford on Saturday at 3pm in the Premier League.

Newcastle host Burnley at 7.45pm on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup second round, then host Southampton at 3pm on Saturday in the Premier League.