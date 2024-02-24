Aston Villa 4-2 Nottingham Forest: Douglas Luiz double helps keep Villa on track for Champions League

Aston Villa moved five points clear of Tottenham in the race for Champions League football after beating Nottingham Forest 4-2.

Villa roared into a 3-0 lead courtesy of a pulsating and clinical spell in the first half. Ollie Watkins got the ball rolling inside four minutes with his 14th Premier League goal of the season before Douglas Luiz scored a brace to leave Forest reeling and in danger of a pummelling.

It looked a damage limitation job for the visitors, but Moussa Niakhate reduced the deficit just before the break to give them hope. Villa had to substitute key defender Pau Torres at the break which made them weaker, and Morgan Gibbs-White escaped in behind the Villa defensive line to make it 3-2.

Anthony Elanga then squandered a brilliant chance just before Leon Bailey restored Villa's two-goal cushion.

Image: Leon Bailey celebrates scoring Villa's fourth goal

The result leaves Villa fully in command in the race for fourth, five points clear of Tottenham, who do have a game in hand.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Cash (7), Lenglet (7), Torres (7), Moreno (7), McGinn (7), Tielemans (7), Luiz (9), Ramsey (7), Bailey (8), Watkins (8)



Subs: Digne (7), Chambers (6), Rogers (6), Diaby (6)



Nottingham Forest: Sels (6), Williams (6), Felipe (5), Murillo (5), Niakhate (6), Dominguez (6), Danilo (6), Elanga (6), Gibbs-White (7), Hudson-Odoi (6), Awoniyi (5)



Subs: Origi (7), Toffolo (6), Omobamidele (6), Reyna (6), Yates (5)



Player of the match: Douglas Luiz

Luiz stars as Villa show their class

Villa swarmed all over their timid visitors in the opening stages and Watkins gave them the perfect start, tapping home after some wing wizardry from Bailey.

Watkins could have had his second six minutes later as Villa advanced down the other side, but the England striker's shot from Jacob Ramsey's cut-back was blocked on the line by Niakhate.

The right-hand side was proving fertile ground for Villa and Matty Cash played a big part in the second goal, passing to Jacob Ramsey, who teed up Luiz to sweep into the corner.

Villa went three up in the 39th minute.

John McGinn sent in a delightful cross from a recycled corner for Luiz to plant a free header into the corner for his second of the match.

Image: Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates after scoring their third goal

It looked game over but Niakhate breathed life back into the contest just before the break when chesting the ball over the line from close range.

Forest made three changes at half-time and it had the perfect impact with Divock Origi to the fore as he slipped Gibbs-White through to clip a finish past Emi Martinez.

Image: Morgan Gibbs-White lifts his shot over the onrushing Emi Martinez

Moments later it should have been 3-3 as Elanga scampered through on goal but woefully skewed his effort wide of the post.

Villa Park was a nervous place now but they began to reassert themselves and almost scored a fourth when Alex Moreno teed up Youri Tielemans, the Belgium midfielder stroking his effort into the post.

The hosts did take control again on the hour as they made it 4-2 when Tielemans slipped in Watkins and his effort deflected perfectly to Bailey, who made no mistake.

Emery: We dominated the match

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said: "I'm very happy. A fantastic first half - we conceded one corner, one goal, but we dominated the match.

"The second half, we were nervous after the goal, but again we reacted very well. Douglas Luiz was very important, he controlled the ball and we controlled the game.

"More than character I think, it is about being focused in our game plan and trying to keep calm, keep controlling the game like we were doing. Today was a very good experience, adding more positive things for the team."

On challenging for the top four: "It is still the same, if we arrive to game 33 in the same position we maybe look to Champions League, for now it is about being in the top seven positions. We have to always be positive, and focus on each match."

Opta: Watkins leading Villa's charge

Villa have won 17 of their last 20 home Premier League games (D1 L2), scoring 49 goals in this run. They have, however, conceded 2+ goals in each of their last four such matches at Villa Park.

Since their return to the Premier League last season, Nottingham Forest have won just three of their 32 away league games, while their 21 losses on the road is the most of any side in the division during this period (D8).

With 14 goals and 10 assists, no player has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than Aston Villa's Watkins (24, level with Mohamed Salah).

Aston Villa travel to Luton, live on Sky Sports Premier League, in next Saturday's tea-time game, kick-off at 5.30pm.

Nottingham Forest face a tough test against title hopefuls Liverpool at the City Ground next Saturday, kick-off at 3pm.