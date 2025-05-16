Aston Villa 2-0 Tottenham: Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara goals lift Villa into Champions League places

Aston Villa are into the Champions League places following a 2-0 win over an under-strength Tottenham at Villa Park.

Ange Postecoglou rested many of Spurs' big hitters ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final against Manchester United and though they kept Villa out until into the second half, goals from Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara secured the three points.

Unai Emery's side had to be patient, Antonin Kinsky tipping a cross-shot behind and Marco Asensio firing just wide. But Spurs skipper Heung-Min Son offered enough on the counter-attack to threaten, Wilson Odobert's flick forcing Emi Martinez into a save.

But from the moment that Konsa turned the ball home early in the second half, the tension lifted, and when Kamara fizzed a left-footed shot beyond Kinsky and into the net, Villa were on their way to an eighth win in nine Premier League matches.

That form had propelled them into the top four by the final whistle, pending the result of Chelsea's game against Manchester United. Emery's side have momentum ahead of their final-day trip to Old Trafford. For Postecoglou, it is all on that showdown in Bilbao.

Player ratings: Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Cash (7), Konsa (8), Pau (7), Maatsen (7), Kamara (9), McGinn (8), Onana (7), Asensio (8), Rogers (7), Watkins (7).



Subs: Malen (n/a), Barkley (n/a), Bailey (n/a).



Tottenham: Kinsky (6), Spence (6), Danso (6), Davies (6), Reguilon (5), Gray (6), Sarr (6), Odobert (6), Moore (6), Tel (6), Son (7).



Subs: Bissouma (6), Bentancur (6), Solanke (6), Richarlison (n/a), Johnson (n/a).



Player of the Match: Boubacar Kamara.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Villa Park erupted as Ezri Konsa gave the hosts the lead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Boubacar Kamara fired in the second

Postecoglou explains team selection

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ange Postecoglou gives his verdict of Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa, and ensured his side will be well prepared when they face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Tottenham head coach Postecoglou elected to exclude Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie from the Tottenham squad, with Pedro Porro and Guglielmo Vicario unused substitutes, saving them all for that Europa League final.

"They are available. For us, there is no point bringing them in. They were not going to play today. They stayed home. They had a really good, strong session.

"Come Wednesday, they are all available, that is the most important thing. That was the primary thing. When those guys play, the back four, with Vic in goal, our chances improve."

Quizzed further on his reasoning, Postecoglou added: "Yeah, I don't know how else to say it. They are available. If something happened to them today, I think they would not be available. I just don't think that would be the smart course for us to take."

Will this backfire for Postecoglou?

Spurs missed the chance to climb at least two places up the Premier League table, staying down in 17th spot - the worst of the rest this season. Twenty-one defeats now for Postecoglou's side and while Europe offers some mitigation, how much is up for debate.

Key players are being wrapped up for that final in Bilbao, but it is hardly helping morale as the losses pile up. Any hope of finding some form is gone and players even risk being undercooked for the game that will dictate how Spurs' season will be remembered.

Postecoglou is betting it all on the game that, if won, would bring not only Champions League football next season but that long-awaited trophy, ending a 17-year wait for silverware. If lost, it is that ranking of 17th in the Premier League that will damn him.

Team news: Unai Emery made three changes to the Aston Villa team that won at Bournemouth with Paul Torres, Ian Maatsen and John McGinn coming in.

Ange Postecoglou changed three of an already depleted Tottenham team that lost to Crystal Palace as Sergio Reguilon, Mikey Moore and Heung-Min Son all came in.

Player of the match: Boubacar Kamara

This was Kamara's 69th Premier League game for Aston Villa but his first goal in the competition and it was not only a beauty but a significant one. Not the winner, but the strike that took all the tension out of a nervy night as Villa chase the Champions League.

The injured Youri Tielemans was missed at times in the first half - that ability to play those line-breaking passes proving difficult to replace. It needed others to step up, do things they do not normally do. His midfield partner did just that with his goal. Quality by Kamara.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa manager Unai Emery paused his post-match press conference to check the score in Chelsea's match against Manchester United and wasn't delighted with the result.

Emery: Still work to do

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaking to Sky Sports:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Unai Emery speaks to Sky Sports after Aston Villa's 2-0 win at home over Tottenham Hotspur as his side takes one step closer to qualifying for next season's Champions League.

"I am very happy and today we closed out our season here with our supporters trying to transmit our energy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Unai Emery was left red-faced on his lap round Villa park as he dropped a supporter's phone during an attempted a selfie.

"We won, but there is still work to do to have a chance to play Champions League and we have to try and keep the inconsistencies down and focus.

"Spurs competed well and did a fantastic job. We were speaking at half-time about the difficulties we were facing and to be consistent and demanding in our game plan."

Story of the match in stats...

Image: Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.