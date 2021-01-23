Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa Women vs Reading Women. FA Women's Super League.

Banks's Stadium.

Aston Villa Women 2

  • M Iwabuchi (55th minute)
  • D Abreu Sousa Silva (91st minute)

Reading Women 2

  • A James (3rd minute)
  • R Rowe (57th minute)

Latest FA Women's Super League Odds

Aston Villa Women 2-2 Reading Women: Villa leave it late to snatch point

Villa twice come from behind in Women's Super League clash; Hosts still second-bottom; Reading stay sixth

Saturday 23 January 2021 16:10, UK

Anita Asante, Nat Haigh, and Emily Syme celebrate after Mana Iwabuchi&#39;s goal for Aston Villa Women against Reading
Image: Anita Asante, Nat Haigh, and Emily Syme celebrate after Mana Iwabuchi's goal for Aston Villa Women against Reading

Aston Villa left it late to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw with Reading in the Women's Super League as Diana Silva struck in injury time.

The Royals took the lead in the third minute as Jess Fishlock's shot was saved well before Angharad James followed the ball in and headed home for her first goal of the season.

Aston Villa gave a first start to Japanese World Cup winner Mana Iwabuchi, who was on hand to poke the ball home and equalise for her side after a well-worked free-kick routine 10 minutes into the second half.

Reading hit back just two minutes later when Rachel Rowe coolly slotted the ball home to restore the visitors' advantage.

The hosts equalised again right at the death as Silva was able to poke home Iwabuchi's pass.

Also See:

Trending

This result leaves the Villans just five points above bottom side Bristol City, while Reading remain sixth.

Back to back Super 6 winners?

Back to back Super 6 winners?

One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 3:00pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV