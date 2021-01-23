Aston Villa Women 2-2 Reading Women: Villa leave it late to snatch point

Aston Villa left it late to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw with Reading in the Women's Super League as Diana Silva struck in injury time.

The Royals took the lead in the third minute as Jess Fishlock's shot was saved well before Angharad James followed the ball in and headed home for her first goal of the season.

Aston Villa gave a first start to Japanese World Cup winner Mana Iwabuchi, who was on hand to poke the ball home and equalise for her side after a well-worked free-kick routine 10 minutes into the second half.

Reading hit back just two minutes later when Rachel Rowe coolly slotted the ball home to restore the visitors' advantage.

The hosts equalised again right at the death as Silva was able to poke home Iwabuchi's pass.

This result leaves the Villans just five points above bottom side Bristol City, while Reading remain sixth.