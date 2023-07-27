Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala makes difference as Super Falcons overpower World Cup co-hosts

Australia's chances of reaching the World Cup knockout phases of their home tournament hang in the balance after they fell to a shock 3-2 defeat to nifty Nigeria in Brisbane.

The co-hosts now face an uphill battle to qualify from Group B, with both Nigeria and Canada in pole position to progress - both locked on four points at the top of the standings.

The Aussies, still without captain and lead goalscorer Sam Kerr, lacked any real conviction in front of goal, having failed to capitalise on Emily van Egmond's well-taken opener - which was immediately cancelled out by a leveller from Uchenna Kanu in first-half stoppage time.

Image: Australia's hopes of progressing from Group B hang in the balance after defeat to Nigeria.

Nigeria came out fired up after the break, and after weathering a brief Australia onslaught, launched their impressive counter-offensive, which served to stun Tony Gustavsson's side into submission.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala, on from the bench, teed up Osinachi Ohale to steal the lead, before Oshoala herself benefited from some Australian indecision at the back to slot home in the 72nd minute.

Image: Osinachi Ohale put Nigeria ahead for the first time in the game

Alanna Kennedy netted a consolation header in injury time, but that wasn't enough to earn anything from a wonderfully entertaining encounter, and means Australia now need to beat Olympic champions Canada in their concluding Group B match to stand any chance of progression.

How Nigeria sealed historic win

What a story - the first African nation to register a win at this summer's tournament.

The Matildas simply weren't at the races. Considering the Nigerians had failed to score in six of their last seven World Cup ties, only had a 30 per cent share of possession, and had to come from behind, this result will be considered as one of the Super Falcon's best ever.

Image: Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, left, puts Nigeria 3-1 up

Van Egmond had edged Australia ahead with a smart first-time finish, sweeping Caitlin Foord's low delivery beyond the clutches of Chiamaka Nnadozie, but it was all Nigeria after that.

A frantic and disjointed Australian display was punished either side of the break, as Rasheedat Ajibade's cross was steered home by Kanu, before super sub Oshoala stole the show.

With Australian hopes hanging in the balance, Oshoala set up Ohale to nudge Nigeria in front, before volleying into an open net to safeguard a historic win with 18 minutes remaining.

Defender Alanna Kennedy, who was partially at fault for Oshoala's goal, cut the deficit to one after nodding a header beyond Nnadozie in the 10th minute of stoppage time, but Nigeria rode out the final seconds to claim one of their finest victories in their ninth appearance at a World Cup finals.

Group B play their final group games on Monday July 31. Nigeria take on already-knocked out Republic of Ireland while Australia take on Canada.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.