Barcelona vs Real Madrid. Spanish La Liga.

Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona 0

    Real Madrid 1

    • R Araújo (9th minute own goal)

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

    Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Andreas Christensen (Barcelona).

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

    Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jules Koundé.

    Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Luka Modric is caught offside.

    Raphinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).

    Attempt saved. Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong with a cross.

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Nacho.

    Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

    Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt missed. Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

    Offside, Barcelona. Alejandro Balde tries a through ball, but Gavi is caught offside.

    Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

    Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

    Hand ball by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

    Own Goal by Ronald Araújo, Barcelona. Barcelona 0, Real Madrid 1.

    Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

    Attempt saved. Raphinha (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets with a through ball.

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Eduardo Camavinga.

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

    Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).

    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.