Barnsley vs Derby preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel is preparing his side to face Derby

Barnsley face Derby in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday. Coverage gets underway live on Sky Sports Football Red Button at 7.40pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Team news

Barnsley will have Ben Williams available for selection for Wednesday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Derby. Williams served the last match of a three-game suspension in his side's 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Sunday but could return against the Rams.

Bambo Diaby could be pushing for an inclusion in Daniel Stendel's match squad having returned to training last week after sitting out the last four matches with an ankle injury.

Barnsley's Bambo Diaby has missed the last four matches with an ankle injury

Derby manager Phillip Cocu has a number of first-team players unavailable for his side's trip to Barnsley, including Richard Keogh. Keogh has been ruled out for up to 15 months after damaging knee ligaments in an "alcohol-related incident" on the same night as the arrest of team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett.

Summer signing Graeme Shinnie is yet to feature in the league for the Rams but did play for the U23s this week alongside Craig Forsyth, who is working his way back from a long-term knee injury. Jayden Bogle is in contention to feature having come off the bench on Saturday during his side's 3-2 victory over Birmingham after being out of with an ankle injury since August 10.

Recent form

Barnsley remain without a win since the opening day when they beat Fulham at home and will be looking to turn their fortunes at Oakwell following the 3-1 defeat against Brentford.

Derby secured their first home league win of the season and first anywhere since the opening weekend last time out, and they now have the chance to make it back-to-back league victories for the first time since April. The Rams are now unbeaten in three, and the 3-2 success ended a run of six league encounters without a victory.

What the managers said...

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel: "I think we're all disappointed [with the start], but all I can say is that we have worked hard - like we did all last season - but we need to accept that this is a different league and different quality.

"We work hard for good results but, at the moment, we're not getting the right results and the good thing is that we have a new game on Wednesday and a good chance."

Phillip Cocu saw his team end a difficult week with victory over Birmingham

Derby boss Phillip Cocu: "What the players did against Birmingham, we need again on Wednesday. It cannot be a one-game thing. Again, it will be a difficult game, and we have to show the character and mentality we did, but the players realise that.

"The win is very good for the morale, and the confidence and the spirit of the team. Now we have to prepare for the next game. The players know what is at stake, what they have to show. We have to deliver again on Wednesday at Barnsley."

Talking point

Cocu changed his captain for the third time in three days when Curtis Davies took the armband for the visit of Birmingham, and the veteran centre-back helped lead the team to victory in his first league appearance under the Dutchman.

Curtis Davies led from the front in Derby's 3-2 win over Birmingham

Having only previously played in the EFL Cup this term, Davies faces the challenge of playing up to twice a week at the age of 34, with the club in desperate need of improving its public image.

Latest highlights

2:12 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship as Barnsley faced Brentford Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship as Barnsley faced Brentford

2:15 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Derby and Birmingham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Derby and Birmingham

Opta stats

Barnsley lost both league meetings with Derby the last time they faced the Rams in 2017-18, losing 3-0 at home and 4-1 away from home.

Derby are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Barnsley for the first time since April 1992.

Barnsley haven't lost a league game on a Wednesday since Boxing Day 2012, winning two and drawing two since then.

Derby have only lost one of their last seven away league games, though four of those have ended in draws (W2).

Derby's Chris Martin has scored six league goals against Barnsley - only against Brighton (7) has he scored more.

Prutton's prediction

Barnsley are in a bit of trouble for me. Brentford had scored just once away from home all season before rocking up at Oakwell and notching three, while coming from behind and winning to boot.

Derby showed huge resilience after a difficult week to beat Birmingham on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether they can keep that up on Wednesday, but I think this one will be a draw.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)