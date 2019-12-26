Barnsley 1-1 West Brom: Tykes snatch late draw at Oakwell

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and West Brom. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and West Brom.

Title hopefuls West Brom continued their unbeaten run but had to settle for a point as in-form Barnsley snatched a 1-1 draw at Oakwell.

An early screamer from Filip Krovinovic was not enough for the Baggies to take all three points as Aapo Halme's tap-in at the death saw the points shared.

Barnsley made one change from their 2-1 win at Millwall as Luke Thomas came in for Mike-Steven Bahre, while West Brom, who started the day at the top of the Sky Bet Championship, made four, with in-form Charlie Austin back in Slaven Bilic's starting XI.

West Brom opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Barnsley goalkeeper Sami Radlinger's poor clearance fell straight to Krovinovic, who took two touches and fired over the 'keeper into an empty net from 25 yards.

Barnsley had the opportunity to get back level when Conor Chaplin found himself free down the left and his cross was parried by Sam Johnstone as far as Cauley Woodrow, but his shot was blocked. The ball came back to Chaplin in the box but his attempt was run down by supporting defenders.

Johnstone continued to keep the leaders ahead with a wonderful save from Jacob Brown's volley.

Although Barnsley had most of the first-half possession, West Brom still looked dangerous going forward, with a ball in behind for Hal Robson-Kanu being flagged offside.

End-to-end football followed, with the best chance falling to Barnsley when Mads Andersen's header hit the crossbar from a corner.

Austin could have made it two five minutes before half-time after another defensive mistake from the Reds, but Radlinger saved.

Chaplin also had an opportunity to make it eight goals in eight games and level the scores but his 10-yard effort was saved.

Barnsley were unrelenting in finding an equaliser, but the Baggies stood firm.

The first chance of the half was a curling effort from Thomas from just inside the box that forced another save out of Johnstone.

The hosts had chance after chance, but the final balls were poor and wasted.

West Brom had few chances - their best being a Semi Ajayi volley from a corner which landed in amongst the travelling fans.

Barnsley equalised in the last minute when a Chaplin cross into the box was tapped in by Halme to make it just one defeat in six games for Gerhard Struber's men.

What the managers said...

Barnsley's Gerhard Struber: "I feel good and I am very happy with our performance today. I think we were very disciplined and created a lot of chances. I think West Brom were, as expected, a difficult team as league leaders, and I think after this game I am very happy with this team.

"The belief in our strength and match plan and we had the right punch and power to change the result. It was a very good game. We are not a relegation team. I think the points will come if we have the attitude like this. We have the right quality and also the right character to stay in this league."

West Brom's Slaven Bilic: "Of course I am disappointed when you concede late and not get the three points but they did create a lot of chances in the second half.

"It's a big disappointment. We knew it was going to be hard because they've recently got a really good record and are playing good football, especially at home. It is a sticky period, I'm never happy with a point but we have to take it."