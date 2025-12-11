Basel 1-2 Aston Villa: Youri Tielemans comes off the bench to give Unai Emery's side important Europa League victory

Super-sub Youri Tielemans proved to be the difference maker as his goal eight minutes after coming on handed Aston Villa an important Europa League win over Basel.

Unai Emery's side's fifth win of the competition helps strengthen their chances of a top-eight finish that will give them an automatic place in the round of 16 - they now sit third in the table.

The Spanish coach made eight changes to the side that had beaten Premier League leaders Arsenal last time out, but that seemed to have had little affect on those out there as they made their early possession count.

Some poor defending from former Liverpool man Xherdan Shaqiri allowed Evann Guessand to turn and find the bottom corner despite being on the deck as he swung his leg at the ball.

That appeared to awaken the hosts though, and moments after Leo Leroy thought he had levelled only for VAR to rule his goal out for an offside earlier in the move, Basel did find an equaliser as Flavius Daniliuc beat Marco Bizot to a free-kick to flick home a leveller.

Image: Villa held on despite late pressure

Emery resorted to bringing on the cavalry to strengthen Villa's grip on the game, and it had an immediate impact as half-time substitute Tielemans restored the lead with a classy finish from the edge of the box.

Much like the first half, Basel grew into the second period and applied sustained pressure right until the very end. Ibrahim Salah thought he had salvaged a point in stoppage time, but his goal-bound header cannoned off an unsuspecting Morgan Rogers and deflected just off target.

Image: Basel were unable to make their pressure count in the latter stages of the game

Villa were able to hold on for a win that saw them consolidate third in standings, meaning they are potentially just one win away from guaranteeing their spot in the last 16 of the competition. Basel meanwhile stay outside of a play-off spot in 26th.

Emery happy despite nervy ending

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking with TNT Sport:

"We knew before the match the difficulties we were facing today. And after how we performed in the last match, a brilliant war against Arsenal. It's not easy to recover our spirit, our structure and our mentality to keep the same hard work.

"We struggled today and the last 10 minutes they were close to a draw. But, I am happy how we played for more or less 90 minutes and how we got this victory. I know it's difficult to beat them here because the last seven matches in Europe they won.

Image: Aston Villa had to sustain late pressure to keep all three points

"Our idea when we started the season was to try to manage every player. Giving them the chances to play, to help us, to help them feel comfortable in our structure.

"I like how they are responding and how we are more or less building the team in our structure with every player."

On managing the minutes of his players and utilising his substitutes:

"It was a plan. Try to start with Amadou [Onana] and Lamare [Bogarde]. The last matches we needed all the midfielders because they needed help physically.

"With Youri today and Kamara after as well, I managed their minutes. Other players as well were being impacted like [Ollie] Watkins, like Morgan [Rogers], like John McGinn. Of course we needed them in the end.

"They needed to be compact, more defence than offence and win duels because the last 15 minutes they were pushing a lot and they were fighting."

Tielemans: 'I don't know why teams drop off us, but I like it'

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans speaking with TNT Sport:

"I think you could see in our game it wasn't as fluent as what we can be. I think we could have done better in certain phases of the game, but to go home with a win is really good.

"Where we are now is very good. We have two more games to go. Very tough games away at Fenerbahce and then at home to Salzburg. It's going to be very difficult.

"We just want to win both games and see where we're at. The first two spots would be amazing. If not, then the others and hopefully qualify."

On why Aston Villa score so often from distance:

"I'm not sure. Teams are dropping deeper sometimes and to have that kind of space at the edge of the box, I quite like that.

"Some of the other players have a good shot in their locker too. We have to carry on and hopefully score many goals from outside and inside the box."

Aston Villa's next Europa League game is at Fenerbahce on January 22 (5.45pm kick-off). Unai Emery's side then host Red Bull Salzburg in their final game on January 29 (8pm kick-off).