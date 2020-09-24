Bayern Munich 2-1 Sevilla: Bavarians win European Super Cup

Javi Martinez was the hero as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 in extra-time to win the European Super Cup.

The Europa League winners had taken a 13th-minute lead thanks to Lucas Ocampos' calmly taken penalty, only for Leon Goretzka's well-taken goal to bring Bayern level 11 minutes before the break.

However, despite having two goals disallowed, the European champions eventually found a way past Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bono thanks to substitute Javi Martinez's header in extra time.

How Bayern maintained their long unbeaten run

Hansi Flick's side may have headed into Thursday night's clash in Budapest having won their last 22 games in a row, but it was the Spaniards who went ahead just before the quarter-hour mark when eagled-eyed English official Anthony Taylor spotted that Ivan Rakitic had been pulled back by David Alaba while trying to latch on to Luuk de Jong's clever headed knock down.

Ocampos, Sevilla's top scorer last season, kept his cool from the spot to send Manuel Neuer the wrong way, but if anyone thought a shock was on the cards, they were mistaken as Bayern soon levelled thanks to a beautifully worked goal.

Thomas Muller's long, raking pass picked out Robert Lewandowski, whose instinctive lay-off in the box set up Goretzka for a simple, side-footed finish as the two teams - playing in front of 20,000 fans in the Puskas Arena - went in all square at half-time.

The Champions League holders were unfortunate not to score again after the break, only for the VAR to rule out Lewandowski's strike for a fractional offside, before referee Taylor harshly ruled a foul by the Pole moments before Leroy Sane scored.

Team news Bayern started with summer signing from Man City, Leroy Sane, although Alphonso Davies was only fit enough for a place on the subs' bench.



Meanwhile, Sevilla had Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic back in their line-up after his return from Barcelona.

However, Bayern were also lucky to make it to extra time after a late Sevilla counter saw Youssef En-Nesyri race clean through on goal. But faced with just Neuer to beat, the substitute saw his low shot turned behind for a corner by the Germany international.

That was that as far as Julen Lopetegui's team - who were playing their first game of the season - were concerned, with Munich dominating proceedings in extra time.

And it came as no real surprise when Martinez headed a rebound into the gaping goal after Bono could not hold Alaba's volley from the edge of the box as Bayern remained unbeaten in 2020.

What's next?

Both sides are back in action on Sunday afternoon, with Bayern travelling to Hoffenheim (2.30pm) in the Bundesliga, while Sevilla visit Cadiz (5.30pm) in La Liga.