Premier League live on Sky Sports: Man Utd vs Tottenham one of six more live games announced

Sky Sports has kicked off its 2020/21 Premier League coverage - with another round of six games announced for this weekend.

The third round of games kicks off with West Brom, still looking for their first points of the new season, hosting Chelsea at The Hawthorns on Saturday, before Burnley host Southampton in the late kick-off.

Following the Government's decision to close pubs at 10pm from this week, the two Monday Night Football games have been moved forward by 15 minutes, with Liverpool vs Arsenal now kicking off at 8pm.

Six more live Sky Sports games announced

Leeds' home game with Premier League runners-up Manchester City begins a big weekend of football on Sky Sports from October 3, with Newcastle hosting Burnley later that evening.

Arsenal's game with Sheffield United and Wolves' home match with Fulham will both be broadcast on Sunday, October 4 at 2pm, ahead of Jose Mourinho's latest return to Manchester United with Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho will return to Manchester United as Tottenham manager

Aston Villa's home game with Liverpool, which the Reds needed two late goals to avoid a shock defeat from last season, will finish off Super Sunday at 7.15pm.

Confirmed Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports

Sat 26 Sep: West Brom vs Chelsea - 5.30pm

Sat 26 Sep: Burnley vs Southampton - 8pm

Sun 27 Sep: Tottenham vs Newcastle - 2pm

Sun 27 Sep: Man City vs Leicester City - 4.30pm

Mon 28 Sep: Fulham vs Aston Villa - 5.45pm

Mon 28 Sep: Liverpool vs Arsenal - 8pm

Sat 3 Oct: Leeds vs Man City - 5.30pm

Sat 3 Oct: Newcastle vs Burnley - 8pm

Sun 4 Oct: Arsenal vs Sheffield United - 2pm

Sun 4 Oct: Wolves vs Fulham - 2pm

Sun 4 Oct: Manchester United vs Tottenham - 4.30pm

Sun 4 Oct: Aston Villa vs Liverpool - 7.15pm

Tottenham are set for a congested fixture list at the start of the season

The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:

September

2019/20 Super Cup, 2020/21 Premier League starts, 2020/21 Sky Bet EFL starts, 2020/21 Carabao Cup R1-4, 2020/21 EFL Trophy starts, FA Cup preliminary rounds, 2020/21 Champions League qualifying/play-offs, 2020/21 Europa League qualifying, Nations League group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying

October

2020/21 Champions League group stage, 2020/21 Europa League play-offs/group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying, EFL trophy matchday 2, FA Cup qualifying, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage

November

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, FA Cup first/second rounds, EFL Trophy matchday 3, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage, Women's Champions League Round of 32

December

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, Carabao Cup R5, EFL Trophy Round of 32

January

Carabao Cup semi-finals, FA Cup third/fourth rounds, EFL Trophy Round of 16

February

Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, FA Cup fifth round, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals

March

FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16

April

FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals

May

Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final

June

Euro 2020 starts