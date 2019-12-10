Bayern Munich vs Tottenham preview

Tottenham and Bayern Munich have already qualified for the knockout stages

Team news, stats and prediction as Tottenham travel to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Team news

Bayern Munich temporary manager Hans-Dieter Flick will be without Michael Cuisance after the midfielder sustained an injury in training.

Corentin Tolisso (thigh) and Jerome Boateng (stubbed toe) are both expected to be declared fit despite being taken off injured during the weekend defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Paulo Gazzaniga keeps out Jerome Boateng's penalty last season

Tottenham have left Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier at home for the game in Munich.

With both teams already qualified, Jose Mourinho has rested the four players for the dead rubber as he gives fringe players a chance.

Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Erik Lamela, Harry Winks, Michel Vorm and Tanguy Ndombele are all injured and also stay in London.

Dele Alli, Serge Aurier and Harry Kane have all not travelled to Germany

State of play

Group B is already decided, with Bayern going through as group winners while Tottenham have qualified as runners up.

Opta stats

Bayern Munich have only lost one of their five previous meetings with Tottenham in all competitions (W3 D1), scoring 13 goals in those five games - over half of which came in their 7-2 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October this season.

This will be Tottenham's first visit to Bayern in any competition since November 1983 in the UEFA Cup last 16; they have lost both of their two away games against them in all competitions by an aggregate 5-1 scoreline.

Bayern Munich's 7-2 win in their last meeting with Spurs was one of only two occasions an English side has conceded 7+ goals in a single match in any European competition, along with Spurs' 8-0 loss at 1. FC Köln in the Intertoto Cup in July 1995.

Spurs are looking to win consecutive away UEFA Champions League matches for the very first time, having won 4-0 at Crvena Zvezda on MD4.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 10 UEFA Champions League goals in this season's group stage, including a brace against Spurs on MD2. The record for goals in the group stage of a single campaign is held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 11 in 2015-16 for Real Madrid.

Both Bayern and Spurs have different managers from their previous meeting on MD2, with Niko Kovac and Mauricio Pochettino departing respectively. It's the first time a fixture has seen both teams have different managers in each game since 2017-18, when Bayern Munich and Anderlecht changed managers between fixtures.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Why wouldn't Jose Mourinho fancy this one? He got the defence sorted a bit better against Burnley, but the attackers were great. They do this naturally. He just needs to pick who is on form, the likes of Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, and off they go.

They were embarrassed by Bayern Munich last time and the Germans are through. They might want this, just in case they face off once again in the knockout stages, so they may want to humiliate them again.

I think they will want to beat them and give them a nudge as to who is the bigger giant in Europe. Tottenham made the final last season so teams want to knock them down. Mourinho will fancy his side but he will make some changes.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)