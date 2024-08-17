Bayer Leverkusen win DFL-Supercup: Stuttgart beaten on penalties by Xabi Alonso's 10 players after 2-2 draw

Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal down to beat Stuttgart in a penalty shoot-out and win the DFL-Supercup despite being reduced to 10 players inside the first half.

Xabi Alonso's side had looked set to be beaten by German opposition - something that did not happen once in their double-winning campaign last time out - but produced another extraordinary act of escapology to win this trophy for the first time.

Cheered on by the home support in the BayArena, Leverkusen scored the opening goal when Victor Boniface tapped in Edmond Tapsoba's goal-bound header from close range. But their evening become more difficult thereafter with Stuttgart impressing.

Image: Bayer Leverkusen celebrate Patrik Schick's late equaliser

The surprise runners-up in last season's Bundesliga levelled when young French midfielder Enzo Millot swept the ball past Lukas Hradecky to equalise. Leverkusen could hardly complain as Stuttgart hit the frame of the goal on three further occasions.

Alonso's night was not helped when Martin Terrier, on his debut, lunged in on Ermedin Demirovic and connected high on the ankle with his studs. That led to Boniface being substituted and Leverkusen playing the entire second half reduced to 10 players.

Image: Martin Terrier is sent off for Bayer Leverkusen

It was the changes made by Sebastian Hoeness that appeared set to be decisive. The Stuttgart head coach introduced Franz Kratzig and Deniz Undav just after the hour and the former crossed for the latter to score almost immediately to stun the crowd.

But with time running out, Leverkusen summoned another of their trademark late goals, substitute Patrik Schick finishing a fine move to take the game to penalties. Kratzig and Silas missed. Leverkusen had done it again. The team that never knows it is beaten.