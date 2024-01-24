Bayern Munich 1-0 Union Berlin: Raphael Guerreiro scores winner as hosts close gap at top of Bundesliga

Bayern Munich closed the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen to four points as they edged to a 1-0 win over struggling Union Berlin, whose manager was sent off for striking Leroy Sane.

Bayern's shock home defeat to Werder Bremen on Sunday, combined with Leverkusen's late win at RB Leipzig, handed Xabi Alonso's side a huge advantage in the title race.

The weekend's results placed huge pressure on Bayern’s game in hand and they just about collected a vital three points thanks to Raphael Guerreiro's goal immediately after half-time.

Thomas Tuchel's side were rarely impressive but did enough to see off Union, who remain just three points above the relegation play-off position and are likely to be without Nenad Bjelica for several games thanks to his ill-advised clash with Sane.

Player ratings Bayern Munich: Neuer (7), Laimer (7), De Ligt (7), Upamecano (6), Guerreiro (8), Kimmich (7), Goretzka (7), Sane (6), Musiala (7), Coman (7), Kane (6).



Subs: Dier (6), Tel (6), Muller (6), Pavlovic (n/a).



Union Berlin: Ronnow (7), Knoche (6), Vogt (7), Leite (7), Trimmel (6), Kral (6), Tousart (6), Haberer (6), Gosens (6), Volland (6), Hollerbach (6).



Subs: Behrens (5), Schafer (5), Roussillon (5), Bedia (6), Aaronson (6).



Player of the match: Raphael Guerreiro

How Bayern edged past limp Union

Image: Harry Kane couldn't beat Frederik Ronnow in the Union goal

Such is the drama that so often surrounds the club nicknamed FC Hollywood that kick-off coincided with an announcement from Christoph Freund, their sporting director, that the very public pursuit of Newcastle's Kieran Trippier had been called off.

On the field, it was two defenders already in Bayern colours that were presented with early chances, as Frederik Ronnow saved from Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano in quick succession.

Team news Bayern Munich made just one change from the shock home defeat to Werder Bremen, with Raphael Guerreiro moving to left-back as Leon Goretzka replaced Alphonso Davies in the starting XI.

Union Berlin made four alterations after drawing at Freiburg last time out, with Christopher Trimmel, Lucas Tousart, Robin Gosens and Benedict Hollerbach replacing Josip Juranovic, Brenden Aaronson, Jerome Roussilon and Mikkel Kaufmann.

Kingsley Coman then twice went close before Ronnow clumsily spilled Leon Goretzka’s effort, then just about recovering to smuggle the ball away from the lurking Jamal Musiala.

Leroy Sane also flashed a shot wide, while Union lost Kevin Volland to an ugly head injury after a clash with Upamecano - although the forward was inexplicably allowed to play on for several minutes.

That injury robbed Union of what little attacking thrust they had and, moments after Eric Dier replaced the injured Upamecano to make his Bayern debut, Guerreiro opened the scoring.

Image: Thomas Tuchel's side are four points behind Leverkusen in the title race

Kane - who has now failed to score in back-to-back Bundesliga games for the first time - rattled the post, with Guerreiro bending the rebound into the net at the second attempt.

The England captain then saw a goal ruled out for offside against Sane in the build-up, meaning he remains tied on 22 with Robert Lewandowski for the record of most goals scored in the first half of a Bundesliga season.

Bayern’s one moment of concern came when Konrad Laimer appeared to trip Kevin Behrens in the area but the officials waved away the complaints, while Manuel Neuer saved from Jerome Roussillon in the aftermath.

Bjelica then saw red - both figuratively and literally - after Sane tried to snatch the ball from him, reacting by shoving his hand into the face of the Bayern winger.

That led to an ill-tempered ending, during which Kane was booked for throwing Kevin Vogt to the floor, but Bayern held on for a vital - if unconvincing - victory.

Bayern Munich are back in Bundesliga action on Saturday when they travel to Augsburg; kick-off 2.30pm.

The champions then host Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday February 3; kick-off 2.30pm.

Union Berlin's next Bundesliga game is a home match with Darmstadt on Sunday; kick-off 2.30pm.