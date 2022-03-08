Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich 1

  • R Lewandowski (12th minute pen)

Red Bull Salzburg 0

    2-1

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Maximilian Wöber (FC Red Bull Salzburg) after a foul in the penalty area.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

    free_kick_won icon

    Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

    penalty_goal icon

    Goal! FC Bayern München 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

    penalty_won icon

    Penalty FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski draws a foul in the penalty area.

    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Maximilian Wöber (FC Red Bull Salzburg) after a foul in the penalty area.

    free_kick_won icon

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolás Capaldo.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald with a cross following a corner.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.

    corner icon

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Kingsley Coman.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.