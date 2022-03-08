19' Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

19' Penalty conceded by Maximilian Wöber (FC Red Bull Salzburg) after a foul in the penalty area.

16' Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

16' Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

14' Attempt saved. Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

13' Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

12' Goal! FC Bayern München 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

11' Penalty FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski draws a foul in the penalty area.

11' Penalty conceded by Maximilian Wöber (FC Red Bull Salzburg) after a foul in the penalty area.

8' Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8' Foul by Karim Adeyemi (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

7' Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

6' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolás Capaldo.

5' Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

3' Attempt missed. Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald with a cross following a corner.

2' Attempt blocked. Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.

2' Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Kingsley Coman.

2' Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

1' Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

First Half begins.