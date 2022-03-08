Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.
Allianz Arena.
2-1
Attempt saved. Nicolas Seiwald (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt missed. Rasmus Kristensen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Seiwald with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.