Bayern Munich 7-1 Red Bull Salzburg: Robert Lewandowski hat-trick helps side reach Champions League quarters

Robert Lewandowski scored the earliest hat-trick in Champions League history as Bayern Munich destroyed Red Bull Salzburg 7-1 to reach the last eight of the competition.

The Poland star reached the 40-goal mark for the sixth successive season with a treble inside the opening 23 minutes.

The previous quickest hat-trick from the start of a Champions League match came in 24 minutes from AC Milan's Marco Simone, against Rosenborg in 1996.

Bayern were thankful for a last-minute Kingsley Coman equaliser when the two sides met in Austria last month, but any thoughts of another close contest were quickly removed after Nicolas Capaldo had missed an early chance for Salzburg and Bayern turned on the style.

Lewandowski was brought down by Maximilian Wober after turning superbly on Coman's pass to slot home a 12th-minute penalty.

Bayern's second goal was identical as Wober again felled Lewandowski just inside the area and the forward's second spot-kick found the same corner of the net.

— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 8, 2022

The third arrived instantly as advancing Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn kicked the ball against Lewandowski and it looped onto a post before the striker claimed his 42nd goal of the season with a simple tap-in.

Coman robbed Mohamed Camara to set up Serge Gnabry after 31 minutes, his shot fired under the body of Kohn.

Thomas Muller smashed home the fifth nine minutes after the restart before Salzburg teenager Maurits Kjaergaard struck a superb left-footed consolation.

But Bayern had the final say as Muller swept home his 52nd Champions League goal and Leroy Sane completed the rout five minutes from time.

Opta stats - Muller secures Bayern record

Red Bull Salzburg suffered their heaviest ever defeat in the Champions League, with their previous biggest loss in the competition also coming against Bayern Munich in November 2020 (2-6).

Having gone 4-0 up after just 31 minutes, Bayern Munich became the quickest side to reach a 4-0 scoreline in a Champions League game since Bayern did so themselves vs Dinamo Zagreb in September 2015 (28 mins).

Tonight's 7-1 victory was the seventh time Bayern Munich have scored 7+ goals in a Champions League game, more than double that of any other team has managed in the competition.

Thomas Muller has scored 26 Champions League knockout-stage goals for Bayern Munich, more than any other player for the club in the competition's history.

🇩🇰 Maurits Kjærgaard (18 years, 255 days) becomes the youngest ever Danish goalscorer in the Champions League (group stage to final) surpassing Christian Eriksen and Nicklas Bendtner ⚽️#UCL

Bayern Munich travel to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday; kick-off 2.30pm. The German champions - who who have a nine-point lead at the top of the table - also host Freiburg before the international break at the end of March.

Red Bull Salzburg host Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday; kick-off 4pm. They have won the title for the last eight seasons and have an 18-point lead this term.

When is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 18 at 11am UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The semi-finals will be drawn at the same time, meaning clubs and fans can plot out their potential route to the Paris final.

You will be able to follow the draw on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Which teams are in the Champions League draws?

Liverpool became the first English team to book their Champions League last-eight spot with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Italian side Inter Milan, following Tuesday night's second leg at Anfield.

They were joined by Bayern Munich, who defeated Red Bull Salzburg via an 8-2 aggregate win.

The remaining games will be played out over the next week, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United looking to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the last eight.

The list of qualified teams are:

Liverpool

Bayern Munich

Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon

Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United or Atletico Madrid

Ajax or Benfica

Juventus or Villarreal

Lille or Chelsea

How the draw works

The quarter-final and semi-final draws are both 'open' so, unlike the last-16 draw, anyone can face any team in both stages, irrespective of their country of origin or previous fixtures this season.

Each quarter-final tie will be given a number between one and four, with those four balls being used to draw out the semi-final draw that succeeds the last-eight pairings.

When are the remaining knockout ties?

The first-legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 5 and 6 with the return fixtures on April 12 and 13. The semi-finals will start on April 26 and 27 with the second legs on May 3 and 4. The Champions League final is on May 28 at Paris' Stade de France.

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.