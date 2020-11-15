Belgium 2-0 England: Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens end England's Nations League hopes

England's hopes of making back-to-back Nations League finals are over after they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to world No 1 side Belgium.

Youri Tielemans' deflected drive on 10 minutes got the hosts off to a fast start in Leuven and, after England passed up a couple of good opportunities to hit back immediately, Dries Mertens (23) clipped home a fine free-kick after a controversial foul was called against Declan Rice.

England spent most of the remainder of the match on the front foot, with half-chances falling to Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, and Harry Kane who, on his 50th appearance for his country, had seen an earlier header cleared off the line by Romelu Lukaku.

But there was no way back against a Belgium side who have not lost a competitive home match for over a decade and now England's attentions will turn to their final Nations League Group A2 fixture against Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday.

While there will be little riding on the outcome of that one, Gareth Southgate will have to use it to look for solutions for next summer's European Championships, where England will hope to compete with the likes of Belgium for the trophy.

Image: Dries Mertens clips in a free-kick to make it 2-0

Player ratings Belgium: Courtois (7), Alderweireld (8), Denayer (7), Vertonghen (7), Meunier (7), Witsel (7), Tielemans (8), T. Hazard (7), Mertens (8), De Bruyne (7), Lukaku (7).



Subs: Praet (6)



England: Pickford (6), Trippier (6), Walker (6), Dier (5), Mings (6), Chilwell (6), Rice (6), Henderson (5), Mount (6), Grealish (8), Kane (7).



Subs: Saka (6), Winks (6), Calvert-Lewin (6), Sancho (5)



Man of the match: Jack Grealish

How England's Nations League challenge ended in Belgium...

England, wearing black armbands in memory of their former goalkeeper Ray Clemence, knew a victory would realistically be needed to maintain their hopes of making the Nations League Final Four next October, and Kane fired a low effort wide in the opening minutes.

But it was Belgium who took the lead when Eric Dier carelessly sent a pass to Jan Vertonghen and then couldn't prevent Romelu Lukaku laying off for Tielemans to shoot in off the post after clipping a couple of England defenders.

Jack Grealish almost came up with an instant response, with Toby Alderweireld across well to block his close-range clip, and from the resulting corner Lukaku impressively cleared Kane's header off the line.

Team news Gareth Southgate included both Mason Mount and Jack Grealish, with Tyrone Mings starting as part of a back three with Harry Maguire suspended. Raheem Sterling failed a fitness test.

Fit-again Romelu Lukaku started up front for Belgium but skipper Eden Hazard was absent after testing positive for coronavirus.

Alderweireld then got in the way of another Grealish strike on 15 minutes but England's positive response was soon quietened. Mertens whipped an impressive free-kick over an England wall which failed to jump in unison, after Rice was judged to have fouled Kevin De Bruyne, despite replays showing the West Ham midfielder beat his opponent to the ball.

Image: Thibaut Courtois denies Harry Kane's shot from a tight angle

Mason Mount shot over from a Grealish cutback six-yards out and then headed wide from a corner after Kane's shot was blocked by 'keeper Thibaut Courtois as England pushed to get back into the game, and that intent was maintained after the break, with Mount and Grealish off target soon after the restart.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jadon Sancho were thrown on in a double change with 20 minutes to play as Southgate tried to find a way through but Lukaku almost made it 3-0 to the hosts when he forced Jordan Pickford into a sharp stop.

The Belgian then turned Dier inside out before firing wide in the final moments as England head back to Wembley still wondering over which personnel or system will get themselves up to the level required next summer.

Man of the Match - Jack Grealish

Image: Jack Grealish gets a shot away

England's standout performer once again. Fouled three times inside the first 15 minutes and repeatedly brought to the deck by Belgium. Almost came up with instant equaliser when Alderweireld blocked his close-range effort and the same defender denied him again shortly after. Found Mount on the six-yard line but his team-mate couldn't convert. An extravagant flick to find space in his own half underlined his confidence and quality.

