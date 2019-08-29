Belgium Women 3-3 England Women: Nikita Parris penalty rescues draw for Lionesses

Nikita Parris' penalty helped England to a draw in Belgium

A second-half penalty from Nikita Parris saved England Women's blushes as they drew 3-3 against Belgium Women in their first game since the Women's World Cup.

England were 2-0 up inside half an hour, with Jodie Taylor (22) and Beth Mead (26) firing the visitors ahead in what looked like a continuation of their form from the summer tournament.

But Belgium came roaring back into the tie, with a Carly Telford own-goal (38) giving them a lifeline before Ella Van Kerkhoven made it 2-2 with the last kick of the first half.

The Inter Milan Women forward was on the scoresheet again 10 minutes after the break after a rare error from Steph Houghton. But after a Jancie Cayman handball in the 73rd minute, Parris was able to convert and help England avoid a potentially embarrassing defeat.

More to follow...