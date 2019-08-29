Other matches

Thu 29th August

Women's International Friendlies

  • Belgium Women vs England Women
  • 6:30pm Thursday 29th August
  • Den Dreef  
FT

Belgium Women 3

C Telford (38 og),E Van Kerkhoven (45+2, 55)

England 3

J Taylor (22),B Mead (26),N Parris (75 pen)

Report

Belgium Women 3-3 England Women: Nikita Parris penalty rescues draw for Lionesses

England were 2-0 ahead inside half an hour, but had to battle back for a draw

Last Updated: 29/08/19 8:36pm

Nikita Parris' penalty helped England to a draw in Belgium
A second-half penalty from Nikita Parris saved England Women's blushes as they drew 3-3 against Belgium Women in their first game since the Women's World Cup.

England were 2-0 up inside half an hour, with Jodie Taylor (22) and Beth Mead (26) firing the visitors ahead in what looked like a continuation of their form from the summer tournament.

But Belgium came roaring back into the tie, with a Carly Telford own-goal (38) giving them a lifeline before Ella Van Kerkhoven made it 2-2 with the last kick of the first half.

The Inter Milan Women forward was on the scoresheet again 10 minutes after the break after a rare error from Steph Houghton. But after a Jancie Cayman handball in the 73rd minute, Parris was able to convert and help England avoid a potentially embarrassing defeat.

More to follow...

