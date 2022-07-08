Belgium Women 1-1 Iceland Women: Justine Vanhaevermaet rescues a point for Belgium against Iceland in Group D opener

Belgium and Iceland were forced to share the spoils in the opening game of Group D at Euro 2022 as they drew 1-1.

Berglind Thorvaldsdottir made up for her missed penalty in the first half by firing Iceland into the lead five minutes after the break, but Justine Vanhaevermaet equalised from the spot for Belgium.

The draw was played out in front of a crowd of 3,859 at the City Academy Stadium and there had been calls to stage the clash at the neighbouring Etihad Stadium to allow for a larger audience.

Iceland began to threaten early in the game when Dagny Brynjarsdottir's header glanced wide and moments later, Thorvaldsdottir played a tidy through ball to Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir, but Jody Vangheluwe defended well to clear the danger.

They were awarded a penalty on the half-hour mark after a VAR check ruled there was a handball in the box. Thorvaldsdottir stepped up to the spot but her penalty was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Nicky Evrard with a low dive to the left.

Belgium had a chance just before the end of the first half stemming from a good move down the right but Elena Dhont shot wide and Iceland responded with a curling effort from Glodis Perla Viggosdottir that went over the bar.

Iceland were straight out of the blocks one minute into the second half when Jonsdottir made a brilliant run from inside her own half down the left before cutting in and taking a shot but Evrard saved.

They eventually got their reward in the 50th minute when Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir picked out Thorvaldsdottir at the far post and she fired a powerful header past Evrard for Iceland to take the lead.

After growing into the game, Belgium were awarded a penalty of their own after Dhont was fouled in the box and Vanhaevermaet made no mistake from the spot, sending Sandra Sigurdardottir the wrong way to equalise in the 65th minute.

Brynjarsdottir nearly put Iceland back in the lead in the 70th minute with a dipping header from a corner, but Evrard did well to tip it over the bar.

Tessa Wullaert tried to produce a moment of magic 12 minutes from time with a dangerous shot across goal but Sigurdardottir made a great save to deny the Belgian captain.

Iceland came close to a winner two minutes from time but a powerful effort from Vilhjalmsdottir went just wide of the post.

Belgium will face-off against France in their second Group D match, hosted at New York Stadium, while Iceland take on Italy at Manchester City Academy Stadium. Both ties are scheduled to take place on July 14.

Keep up with all the latest from Euro 2022 across Sky Sports and Sky Sports News this summer.

Coverage will be anchored by Sky Sports WSL presenter Caroline Barker, alongside Jessica Creighton and Kyle Walker. Meanwhile, Karen Carney, Sue Smith, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and Laura Bassett will give analysis throughout the tournament.

They will also be joined by experienced England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Manchester City defender Esme Morgan.

The pundits and presenters will work from the Sky Sports Women's Euro 2022 Mobile Presentation Bus, which will follow the Sky Sports News team around the country to the various stadiums where matches are being played.

In addition, Sky Sports' Essential Football Podcast will be rebranded for the tournament to Sky Sports Women's Euros Podcast from 21 June. Hosted by Charlotte Marsh and Anton Toloui, it will feature exclusive news and player interviews in addition to a strong programme line up around the tournament.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group stage

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England 1-0 Austria

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland

Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland

Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's

Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley