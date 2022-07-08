Germany Women 4-0 Denmark Women: Impressive Germany register commanding win in Euro opener

Germany Women vs Denmark Ladies. Women's European Championship Group B.
Brentford Community Stadium.
Match report as Germany hit the woodwork three times inside the opening 15 minutes; Lina Magull broke the deadlock, before three second-half strikes sealed victory; Denmark were reduced to 10 players in injury-time as Katherine Moller Kuhl was dismissed for a second bookable offence
Friday 8 July 2022 22:25, UK
Eight-times European champions Germany romped to a resounding victory in their Group B opener on Friday evening, beating Denmark 4-0 at Brentford Community Stadium in front of a near-16,000 strong crowd.
Determined to avenge their 2017 Euro exit - where they bowed out at the quarter-final stage to Denmark - Die Nationalelf got this year's campaign off to a flyer, and had hit the bar three times inside the opening 15 minutes before Lina Magull opportunistically broke the deadlock.
Felicitas Rauch crashed two shots off the upright, while Frauen Bundesliga top scorer Lea Schuller did the same with a diving header from close range, setting the tone for an encounter in which the Germans were a yard quicker, and tactically smarter, than their Danish counterparts.
They are, however, part of the tournament's toughest group which includes a particularly impressive Spanish side, who were themselves convincing 4-1 victors over Finland after scoring a hat-trick of headers and a penalty in the day's earlier kick-off.
The Danes, finalists at the last European championships, looked in good shape during the initial stages, having played three warm-up ties to prepare for this summer's tournament - beating Austria and Brazil before losing narrowly to Norway.
But their competitiveness waned as legs tired, paving the way for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side to demonstrate why they are the most decorated women's side in European history - the win also celebrated their 500th outing in an official match.
Suggestions that Germany are no longer entirely invincible were occasionally ratified, in spite of the commanding scoreline. Merle Frohms was called into question by Signe Bruun with a fierce shot from distance in the first period - one of two efforts on target - while Chelsea's Pernille Harder found pockets of space to exploit throughout.
Buoyed by a legacy of European success, Germany's intent was clear from the minute Magull struck an emphatic opener, though, with the outcome somewhat of a foregone conclusion from that moment onwards. Scorer turned provider, Magull delivered a pitch-perfect corner for Schuller to head beyond a helpless Lene Christensen in the 57th minute, with Denmark unable to keep pace with the athleticism on show from the Germans.
VAR denied captain Huth a goal of her own 15 minutes before full time, before substitute Lena Lattwein lashed home from six-yards as Lars Sondergaard's side failed to clear their lines from a free-kick.
Alexandra Popp rounded off the best move of the night with a diving header in the 86th minute to cap a ruthless second-half scoring display from the Germans, who have further strengthened their case as potential favourites for continental silverware this summer.
Denmark ended a dismal performance with a last-minute sending-off as 19-year-old Katherine Moller Kuhl was dismissed for a second bookable offence after coming on as a second-half substitute.
Germany and Denmark are back in action on Tuesday. Germany take on Spain at the Brentford Community Stadium (kick-off 8pm), with Denmark facing Finland at the Stadium MK.
Group B concludes on Saturday 16 July, with Germany playing Finland in Milton Keynes. Denmark take on Spain at the Brentford Community Stadium with both games kicking off at 8pm.
