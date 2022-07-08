Spain Women 4-1 Finland Women: Much-fancied Spain overturn early deficit to start Euros campaign with win

Spain Women vs Finland Ladies. Women's European Championship Group B.
Stadium:mkAttendance16,819.
Match report as hotly-tipped Spain netted a hat-trick of headers despite going behind against Finland; Mariona Caldentey scored a fourth goal from the penalty spot in injury-time; The victory put Spain temporarily top of Group B, ahead of Germany vs Denmark
Friday 8 July 2022 22:14, UK
Spain overcame the shock of conceding in the first minute to open their Euro 2022 campaign with a convincing 4-1 win over Finland in Milton Keynes.
The much-fancied Spaniards were stunned when Linda Sallstrom struck with just 50 seconds on the clock in the Group B opener on Friday.
Yet they soon hit back through captain Irene Paredes, before Aitana Bonmati claimed a narrow advantage prior to half-time. Lucia Garcia made victory safe after the break and Mariona Caldentey added gloss with an injury-time penalty.
The game got off to a remarkable start as an early Spain attack broke down on halfway and Anna Westerlund swept the ball forward. Sallstrom was quick to latch on to it and raced into the area before firing home a low shot that went in off the far post.
The damage caused by that swift attack down the right was something Finland tried to repeat but Sallstrom fluffed a shot the next time they attempted a similar move, while Adelina Engman later dragged a shot across goal.
Spain soon recovered their composure and began to dictate the pace of the game. Caldentey and Esther Gonzalez both shot at Tinja-Riikka Korpela from distance as they began to get a grip - Patri Guijarro also had a header ruled out after the ball went out of play in the build-up.
The equaliser came after 26 minutes as Paredes got forward to meet a Caldentey corner and powered a header past Korpela. Bonmati then put Spain ahead four minutes before the break with a well-flighted header from a Mapi Leon cross.
Spain started the second half brightly and went close when Manchester United's Ona Batlle jinked her way into the area and forced a good save from Korpela. The stopper then did even better to keep out a powerful header from substitute Laia Aleixandri.
The result was put beyond doubt 15 minutes from time as Garcia nodded home from a Leon free-kick, before the scoring was wrapped up in injury time as Caldentey calmly tucked home from the spot after a tired challenge on Marta Cardona by Elli Pikkujamsa.
