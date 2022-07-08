Spain Women 4-1 Finland Women: Much-fancied Spain overturn early deficit to start Euros campaign with win

Spain overcame the shock of conceding in the first minute to open their Euro 2022 campaign with a convincing 4-1 win over Finland in Milton Keynes.

The much-fancied Spaniards were stunned when Linda Sallstrom struck with just 50 seconds on the clock in the Group B opener on Friday.

Yet they soon hit back through captain Irene Paredes, before Aitana Bonmati claimed a narrow advantage prior to half-time. Lucia Garcia made victory safe after the break and Mariona Caldentey added gloss with an injury-time penalty.

The game got off to a remarkable start as an early Spain attack broke down on halfway and Anna Westerlund swept the ball forward. Sallstrom was quick to latch on to it and raced into the area before firing home a low shot that went in off the far post.

The damage caused by that swift attack down the right was something Finland tried to repeat but Sallstrom fluffed a shot the next time they attempted a similar move, while Adelina Engman later dragged a shot across goal.

Spain soon recovered their composure and began to dictate the pace of the game. Caldentey and Esther Gonzalez both shot at Tinja-Riikka Korpela from distance as they began to get a grip - Patri Guijarro also had a header ruled out after the ball went out of play in the build-up.

The equaliser came after 26 minutes as Paredes got forward to meet a Caldentey corner and powered a header past Korpela. Bonmati then put Spain ahead four minutes before the break with a well-flighted header from a Mapi Leon cross.

Spain started the second half brightly and went close when Manchester United's Ona Batlle jinked her way into the area and forced a good save from Korpela. The stopper then did even better to keep out a powerful header from substitute Laia Aleixandri.

The result was put beyond doubt 15 minutes from time as Garcia nodded home from a Leon free-kick, before the scoring was wrapped up in injury time as Caldentey calmly tucked home from the spot after a tired challenge on Marta Cardona by Elli Pikkujamsa.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group stage

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England 1-0 Austria

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland

Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's

Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley