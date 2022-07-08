Spain Women vs Finland Ladies. Women's European Championship Group B.
Stadium:mk.
Attempt missed. Esther González (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Irene Guerrero (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Attempt missed. Leila Ouahabi (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal! Spain 1, Finland Women 1. Irene Paredes (Spain) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Esther González (Spain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Irene Guerrero.
Attempt saved. Esther González (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey.
Attempt missed. Adelina Engman (Finland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.
Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Leila Ouahabi.
Attempt missed. Linda Sällström (Finland Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tuija Hyyrynen.
Attempt blocked. Lucía García (Spain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Irene Paredes with a headed pass.
Goal! Spain 0, Finland Women 1. Linda Sällström (Finland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anna Westerlund with a through ball following a fast break.