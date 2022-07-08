Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Spain Women vs Finland Ladies. Women's European Championship Group B.

Stadium:mk.

Spain Women 2

  • I Paredes Hernandez (26th minute)

Finland Ladies 1

  • L Sällström (1st minute)

Goal! Spain 2, Finland Women 1. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) header from the centre of the box.

Attempt missed. Esther González (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Tuija Hyyrynen.

Attempt saved. Irene Guerrero (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

Attempt missed. Leila Ouahabi (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Goal! Spain 1, Finland Women 1. Irene Paredes (Spain) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

Attempt blocked. Esther González (Spain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey with a cross.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Tuija Hyyrynen.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sanni Franssi.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Eveliina Summanen.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Emmi Alanen.

Attempt blocked. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Irene Guerrero.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Elli Pikkujämsä.

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emmi Alanen (Finland Women).

Attempt saved. Esther González (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey.

Attempt missed. Adelina Engman (Finland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Leila Ouahabi.

Attempt missed. Linda Sällström (Finland Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tuija Hyyrynen.

Foul by Irene Guerrero (Spain).

Adelina Engman (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lucía García (Spain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Irene Paredes with a headed pass.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Anna Westerlund.

Goal! Spain 0, Finland Women 1. Linda Sällström (Finland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anna Westerlund with a through ball following a fast break.

Offside, Spain. Lucía García tries a through ball, but Esther González is caught offside.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.