Birmingham 0-2 Fulham: Jay Stansfield scores as Cottagers reach Carabao Cup third round

Jay Stansfield refused to celebrate his goal on his return to Birmingham as Fulham cruised to a 2-0 Carabao Cup second-round win.

Stansfield, 21, who was Birmingham's multiple player of the year and 13-goal top scorer last season, netted after 14 minutes after Raul Jimenez's 10th-minute penalty had given Fulham the lead.

Birmingham hit the bar through Willum Willumsson's blistering free-kick.

Fulham's Premier League quality shone despite 11 changes to their line-up and for League One hot favourites City, defeat ended their unbeaten four-match run.

Image: Raul Jimenez scored a penalty to put Fulham ahead in the tie

The Londoners won a penalty with their first serious attack after a handball by City left-back Alex Cochrane. Former Wolves striker Jimenez kept his nerve to coolly roll the ball to the left of goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, who went the opposite way.

Birmingham's first chance came when Christoph Klarer's looping header was held under the bar by goalkeeper Steven Benda.

But Fulham returned to the attack to double their lead through Stansfield.

The England U21 international controlled a long pass from Joachim Andersen and calmly curled the ball around Allsop into the far corner.

Image: Jay Stansfield scored Fulham's second goal against the club he spent last season on loan at

The youngster refused to celebrate out of respect for the club where he spent last season and was applauded by the City fans behind the goal.

Stansfield attempted to double his account with an audacious 40-yard effort but it drifted wide.

Keshi Anderson's header was nodded off the line by Timothy Castagne as City sought a way back into the tie.

But Fulham were in control and they almost snatched a third goal when Krystian Bielik put behind his own goal under pressure from Jimenez.

Image: Joachim Andersen set up Stansfield's goal on his first game since returning to the club

Birmingham went closest to opening their account in the first period two minutes before the break when Willumsson's thunderous free-kick crashed off the bar to safety.

Birmingham looked to take the game to Fulham after the break without threatening Fulham's goal.

City manager Chris Davies made a triple substitution just after the hour to drag his side back into the tie.

Tyler Roberts, Koji Miyoshi and Ayumu Yokoyama replaced Alfie May, Emil Hansson and Anderson and it seemed to work as City threatened for the first time in the second half.

Cochrane let fly with a full-blooded drive but his 25-yard effort was pushed around the post by Benda.

Stansfield was applauded by both sets of fans when he was substituted in the 78th minute.

Silva: Stansfield is ready to fight for starting spot

Fulham boss Marco Silva:

"I'm almost 100 per cent sure that he [Stansfield] is going to be our player but I cannot guarantee that because it's difficult to control the market.

"We have a plan for Jay. Two seasons ago it was clear he needed first-team football and he went to League One and he proved his quality there.

"Last season he made another step and he proved his quality at this club and in Championship football.

"The plan for him is to be part of our squad. It's really tough to be part of the 11 in the Premier League, but he's ready to fight for it."

Davies: VAR would have overturned penalty decision

Birmingham boss Chris Davies:

"We started brightly but the penalty was an extremely difficult decision to accept.

"I know how hard it is for referees and officials and things happen quickly but if that was looked at by VAR then surely it would have been overturned.

"It was not a handball. Against a side like Fulham, to concede the first goal makes things difficult but the response was excellent.

"I thought we were the better team overall. We switched off from the striker run from Jay Stansfield and although it was

a good finish, I felt it was against the run of play.

"Overall my overriding feeling is pride in the players for their work ethic, their attitude, the belief and the bravery they showed and for the quality of our play."