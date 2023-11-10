Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Preston: Liam Lindsay scores 90th-minute winner in Lancashire derby

Liam Lindsay headed in a 90th-minute winner as Preston sealed a 2-1 Lancashire derby win at Blackburn on Friday night.

Alan Browne had put North End in front with a fierce first-half effort, before Sammie Szmodics hit back for Rovers at Ewood Park, his 10th goal of the season making him the outright top scorer in the league.

But Lindsay then popped up as the game ticked towards stoppage-time, heading in to secure victory for Preston.

It is a result that guarantees Ryan Lowe's side will remain in the top six heading into the weekend and the upcoming international break.

Preston strike late to earn Ewood Park bragging rights

Blackburn went so close twice in the first half either side of Preston's opener, hitting the crossbar first on 20 minutes as Arnor Sigurdsson volleyed onto the woodwork from Tyrhys Dolan's cross, before Andrew Moran also struck virtually the same spot from just inside the box just before the break.

Preston at the other end were more clinical with their one big chance. Brad Potts played a pinpoint diagonal into the path of Browne, who lashed one ferociously past the helpless Leopold Wahlstedt.

Shortly after the break, Blackburn did find their equaliser. It was no surprise who got it, as Szmodics controlled a Moran pass brilliantly before getting into the box and steering a shot past Freddie Woodman.

Preston then hit the woodwork themselves as Duane Holmes found the ball at his feet in the box, before rattling the Blackburn post just after the hour.

But they did find the winner just before the board went up to show six minutes of added time, as they recycled a corner and Ben Whiteman's cross found Lindsay, who powered a header home in front of the delirious away support.

The managers

Blackburn's Jon Dahl Tomasson:

"We are extremely disappointed to lose the game. I don't think we deserved to. Overall the performance was good. We played well, created good chances, but we know Preston are a tough team. We didn't deal well with their physicality twice and it cost us two goals.

"I'm disappointed, but we've got a young squad and we'll learn from it."

Preston's Ryan Lowe:

"I'm proud of them. We've come to Blackburn who play great football, we didn't have loads of the ball but when we did we attacked and we were strong. We have a team that go right to the end.

"Most importantly it's pleasing for the fans. Credit goes to the players and fans, we're trying to bring the good times back here. I've said that since we've been here. We're not one of the big hitters, but we have to spend wisely. I know it's only 20 minutes away, but when you've got that fan base it's really pleasing to see."

Both sides have a fortnight off until the Championship returns after the international break. On Saturday November 25 Blackburn head to Stoke and Preston host Cardiff for 3pm kick-offs.