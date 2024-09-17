Blackpool 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Di'Shon Bernard dumps Seasiders out of Carabao Cup in third round

Sheffield Wednesday reached the Carabao Cup fourth round for the first time since 2015 with a 1-0 win at Blackpool.

The only goal of a scrappy contest packed full of industry but low on quality came in the 34th minute.

Di'Shon Bernard claimed his first goal in Wednesday colours, firing home from close range after Michael Smith expertly headed Pol Valentin's delivery back across the face of goal. It was the former Manchester United defender's first goal in over three years.

The hosts showed more attacking intent after falling behind but failed to register a single shot on target in the first half.

Callum Paterson, one of 11 changes made by Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, could have doubled the visitors' advantage early in the second half.

Image: Di'Shon Bernard scored the winner for Sheffield Wednesday

The big Scot headed straight at Richard O'Donnell when well-placed after more good work from Valentin down the right flank.

League One side Blackpool had their moments, with Dom Thompson forcing Pierce Charles into action before Jordan Rhodes glanced over Elliot Embleton's inviting left-wing cross.

Both sides made a raft of changes late on but the Seasiders failed to land a decisive blow as new boss Steve Bruce suffered his first defeat in front of a crowd of 5,429 at Bloomfield Road.

Rohl happy as Wednesday get back to basics

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl:

"We dominated the game but we didn't create loads of chances. It was the only thing missing from our game.

"It was important we kept a clean sheet after conceding a lot of goals. We needed to get our basics right. We are moving in the right direction. We came back strongly from the disappointment we suffered at the end of the last game.

"We gave minutes to a lot of players and it was important to see that everyone in the squad is ready to play.

"We deserved to win. We did our homework in the cup and hopefully we can get an exciting draw but I will not look too far ahead. My focus is now 100 per cent on Luton this Saturday."

Bruce: There wasn't much in the game

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce:

"The players worked hard. The effort and endeavour was there for everybody to see but we lacked a little bit in the last third.

"I can't remember any goalkeeper making a save. There weren't many chances at either end but they got one opportunity and took it. There wasn't much in the game.

"It was always going to be difficult for us with the amount of changes we made. I thought it was important I saw the rest of the squad. We had one or two knocks and injuries.

"All in all, we are disappointed to go but I can't fault their effort or endeavour."