Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves: Nuno Espirito Santo's side up to fifth

Wolves moved up to fifth in the Premier League after edging past 10-man Bournemouth to seal a 2-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side led 2-0 at the break as Joao Moutinho curled a stunning free-kick into the top corner (21) before a quick set-piece caught out the hosts and Raul Jimenez (31) tapped in Adama Traore's cross.

Bournemouth's miserable first half was compounded in the 37th minute when captain Simon Francis, making his first Premier League appearance in 11 months, was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The hosts did produce a much-improved second-half performance and they were rewarded when Steve Cook headed home to give them a lifeline in the 59th minute, but Wolves withstood some late pressure to get over the line to secure a valuable three points.

Victory sees Wolves move three points clear of Bournemouth, who drop down to 11th after just one win from their last seven league fixtures.

How Wolves' unbeaten run continued

Wolves started brightly and they exposed Francis' rustiness as early as the 21st minute when the 34-year-old, who suffered a serious knee ligament injury at Tottenham on Boxing Day last year, was booked for hauling down Diogo Jota on the left edge of the penalty area.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Ramsdale (7), Smith (6), Francis (4), S Cook (7), Ake (6), Rico (6), Billing (5), L Cook (6), H Wilson (5), Fraser (7), C Wilson (6).



Subs: Lerma (7), Groeneveld (7), Gosling (6).



Wolves: Patricio (6), Doherty (6), Dendoncker (7), Coady (8), Saiss (7), Jonny (7), Moutinho (8), Neves (7), Jota (7), Traore (7), Jimenez (8).



Subs: Vinagre (n/a).



From the resultant free-kick, Moutinho produced a moment of magic, curling the ball over Aaron Ramsdale and into the top corner to give the visitors a deserved lead.

Wolves went further ahead 10 minutes later as a quick free-kick from released Traore down the right and the winger cut the ball back to leave Jimenez with a simple tap-in for his 14th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

Things then got even worse for Bournemouth as Francis was correctly shown a second yellow card by referee Simon Hooper for dragging back Jota on halfway, leaving the hosts to play out the rest of the afternoon with 10 men.

It prompted Howe into a double half-time substitution as Philip Billing and Harry Wilson made way for Jefferson Lerma and Arnaut Groeneveld, and the changes worked for the hosts.

They produced a much better second-half performance and in the 59th minute, they halved the deficit. Cook rose highest to meet Fraser's left-wing corner at the near post and his header deflected off the back of Traore before finding its way into the bottom corner.

Team news Simon Francis returned for Bournemouth in place of Josh King, who missed out due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Jefferson Lerma was back from suspension, but he was named on the bench by Eddie Howe .



Adama Traore recovered from a hamstring injury to take his place in an unchanged Wolves side from their 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

Wolves failed to reproduce their dominant first-half display, however, Jota nearly put the result beyond doubt with a powerful drive which was turned wide by Ramsdale at the end of a swift counter-attack.

It nearly proved costly for the visitors as Bournemouth almost grabbed an equaliser, against all the odds, eight minutes from time, but Nathan Ake's volley flew straight at Rui Patricio before substitute Groeneveld sliced wide in the final seconds as Wolves' fine run continued.

Opta stats

Wolves are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games, their longest run in the top-flight since February 1974.

Only Liverpool (22) have scored in more consecutive Premier League games than Wolves (12).

Bournemouth have lost back-to-back Premier League games, having lost just one of their last seven in the competition (W3 D3).

Eight of Bournemouth's 16 Premier League goals this season have come from set-piece situations (excluding penalties), the highest share in the division (50 per cent). No side have scored more goals from corners in 2019-20 than the Cherries (5).

Bournemouth have been shown seven red cards in the Premier League since they were promoted in 2015 - four of them have been for Simon Francis.

What's next?

Bournemouth travel to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham next Saturday in the Premier League; Kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Wolves travel to Portugal on Thursday to face Sporting Braga in the Europa League; Kick-off at 5.55pm. They then host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday, December 1; Kick-off 2pm.