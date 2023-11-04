Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane scores hat-trick in Der Klassiker to reach 15 Bundesliga goals

Harry Kane marked his first appearance in Der Klassiker with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich cruised to a 4-0 victory away to Borussia Dortmund.

Signal-Iduna Park was left stunned as Dayot Upamecano put Bayern in front inside four minutes and Kane added another soon after. The second half belonged to the striker as he scored two more to complete his hat-trick, ending Dortmund's unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season and closing the gap to leaders Bayer Leverkusen to two points.

It was a supremely confident response by Thomas Tuchel's team to their shock cup exit to third-tier opponents Saarbrucken on Wednesday evening. Donyell Malen fired one chance over but Bayern were the superior side even after their two early goals and deserved the win.

For Dortmund, who blew the chance to claim the title on the final day of last season, getting so close again appears to be a distant dream on this evidence. Jude Bellingham is gone, while another England international is now making the difference for their great rivals.

How Bayern stunned Dortmund

Dortmund came into the Klassiker knowing that victory would be enough to leapfrog Bayern in the Bundesliga table but with some concerns about their mettle in this fixture having lost eight of the previous nine meetings. The start did nothing to dispel those fears.

Upamecano headed home unmarked from Leroy Sane's right-wing corner and Kane's goal followed before Dortmund had really settled - a tap-in after unselfish play from the excellent Sane. England's captain makes it look easy but this finish really was.

Image: Harry Kane scored Bayern's second goal of the game from close range

Everything was too easy for Bayern, their fans enjoying themselves in the cavernous Dortmund stadium despite the best efforts of the Yellow Wall of 25,000 supporters on the south tribune urging them on. There was a gulf in class and composure.

Bayern oozed cool. Leverkusen's win at Hoffenheim earlier in the day had opened up a five-point gap and ostensibly there was pressure on Tuchel after that alarming midweek defeat. It did not show. They should have heaped misery on Dortmund after the interval.

Jamal Musiala and Noussair Mazraoui squandered chances to add the third, while Sane might have done better with several counter-attacking opportunities had he shown the precision evident in his earlier assists. It was enough to give Dortmund some hope.

Marco Reus had two good moments, forcing a smart stop by Manuel Neuer and then heading over. But they were wide open at the back, Kane setting up Musiala to put the ball in the net only to see the offside flag go up. He did not have to wait long for the third.

That came when Kingsley Coman found space down the right and his first-time cross was collected by Kane, who calmly slotted home for his second of the game and the hat-trick came in stoppage time with another finish of utter conviction as Dortmund crumbled. That was his 15th of the Bundesliga season. More than anyone in the competition's history after 10 games.

What's next?

Borussia Dortmund face Newcastle at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday, kick-off 5.45pm. Their next league match is a trip to Stuttgart on November 11, kick-off 2.30pm.

Bayern Munich host Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday night, kick-off 8pm. Heidenheim then make their first ever Bundesliga trip to the Allianz Arena next Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.