Borussia Dortmund 2-0 PSV Eindhoven (agg 3-1): Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus earn Champions League quarter-final spot

Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus were on target as Borussia Dortmund secured a nervous 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday and a Champions League quarter-final place for the first time in three years with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, threaded his shot through the legs of an Eindhoven player and in off the post in the third minute to score his second goal in as many games.

The winger had joined United from Dortmund in 2021 on a five-year deal, but consequently fell out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag, making just three appearances this season before returning to the Ruhr valley in January.

Sancho was also on target in Saturday's 2-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen.

Image: Johan Bakayoko wastes golden chance for PSV

Donyell Malen almost added another for the hosts but his low shot sailed just wide of the far post in a tepid first half.

Eindhoven, who last reached the quarter-finals in 2007, improved after the break and substitute Hirving Lozano rattled the post with a strike from 25 yards.

Johan Bakayoko then glided past Mats Hummels before forcing a smart save from Gregor Kobel as Eindhoven pushed for an elusive equaliser.

Niclas Fuellkrug thought he had settled the hosts' nerves and put the game to bed when he volleyed in a Reus free kick, but his effort was latterly ruled offside.

Dutch pressure increased late on and Luuk de Jong could have sent the game to extra time when he was left free in front of goal, but instead of tapping home, he blasted the ball carelessly over the bar in stoppage time.

Dortmund then struck with the very next move as Reus completed a quick break to seal victory.

