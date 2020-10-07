Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland preview, team news, kick-off, live on Sky

Team news and stats ahead of Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland in the European Qualifying play-off semi-finals live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).

The pair have met recently in the Nations League, Northern Ireland lost both of their group fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina in September and October 2018.

The result could set up a huge all-Ireland play-off final. Playing in Path B, the winner of this tie will face either Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland in the European Qualifying play-off final on November 12.

Northern Ireland's only other previous play-off matches in qualifying for a major tournament were in November 2017 against Switzerland, losing 1-0 on aggregate in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Bosnia have also never progressed in a play-off tie in qualifying for a major tournament, but have a little bit more experience under their belt. They lost 2-0 on aggregate to Portugal in November 2009 and again to the Portuguese in November 2011, this time a 6-2 aggregate defeat. There was also a 3-1 aggregate loss to the Republic of Ireland - who they could face in the play-off final next month - in November 2015.

Team news

Jonny Evans is expected to be fit for Northern Ireland after taking a in Leicester's Premier League defeat to West Ham on Sunday, but Ian Baraclough said he had reported to camp ready to play. Baraclough added that there were "one or two bumps and bruises", but no major issues to worry about.

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis played only a limited role in Rangers' 2-0 win over Ross County on Sunday, coming on as an 83rd-minute substitute, meaning he is fresh as he stands to break Pat Jennings' caps record on Thursday by making his 120th appearance.

The match will go ahead despite Bosnia and Herzegovina assistant manager Rusmir Cviko and winger Haris Duljevic testing positive for coronavirus. Neither will be involved in Thursday's game. Key centre-back Ermin Bicakcic will also not be available after he was forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury.

What the managers have said

Image: Ian Baraclough is still waiting for his first win as Northern Ireland manager

Bosnia and Herzegovina manager Dusan Bajevic: "We have beaten [Northern Ireland] twice, but we gave them a lot of space in those matches. We had some bad moments and we could've paid for them. It would be a big mistake to think that we will win the next match and that everything will play out like in the last two encounters with Northern Ireland.

"The [Northern] Irish team typically plays in a similar fashion to the English team. They are quick, strong, good at heading, very fast. They can be very awkward opponents. I believe we won't be making mistakes and that we will capitalise on the mistakes the Irish make. There is no second leg, and I believe that we will be ready for that and that we will win."

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough: "There's a definite focus on making sure we are in the final come next month to give ourselves a chance to get to the Euros. Players want to be there. Players want to experience the feeling of being at a competition that is renowned worldwide now and being on the biggest stage, so there's no bigger incentive."

Opta stats

Image: Bosnia won both matches against Northern Ireland during the 2018 Nations League