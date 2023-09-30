Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal: Kai Havertz scores first Gunners goal in easy win over Cherries

Kai Havertz scored his first Arsenal goal in a comfortable 4-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

In his 10th appearance for the Gunners since moving from Chelsea for £65m in the summer, Havertz calmly slotted home from the penalty spot to give his side a 3-0 lead minutes into the second half after Martin Odegaard had been recklessly brought down by Ryan Christie (53).

Bukayo Saka had earlier put Arsenal in front with a header from close range (17) before Odegaard scored a spot-kick of his own just before the break (44). Ben White's header in stoppage time (90+3) then sealed a routine victory for the visitors on the south coast.

The result sees Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season with 17 points from seven games. Bournemouth remain winless and drop into the relegation zone.

Image: Kai Havertz scored his first Arsenal goal from the penalty spot in Saturday's 4-0 win at Bournemouth

Player ratings Bournemouth: Neto (6), Aarons (5), Zabarnyi (5), Senesi (6), Kerkez (6), Billing (6), Cook (6), Tavernier (6), Christie (6), Kluivert (5), Solanke (6).



Subs: Sinisterra (6), Ouattara (6), Rothwell (6), Semenyo (6), Smith (6).



Arsenal: Raya (7), White (8), Saliba (7), Gabriel (7), Zinchenko (7), Odegaard (9), Rice (7), Havertz (8), Saka (8), Nketiah (7), Jesus (7).



Subs: Tomiyasu (6), Nelson (6), Vieira (6), Jorginho (6), Smith Rowe (7).



Player of the match: Martin Odegaard.

How Arsenal eased past Bournemouth

Arsenal travelled to Bournemouth with eight first-team players at risk of missing out due to injury but were boosted by Saka, Declan Rice and William Saliba passing late fitness tests.

And it was Saka who scored the game's opening goal in the 17th minute. A clever Arsenal move saw captain Odegaard drift a cross to the far post, where Gabriel Jesus' header struck the woodwork before dropping to the England winger to nod in from close range. It was Saka's first goal in the Premier League against Bournemouth in his fifth game against them.

Team news Arsenal made just one change from the side that started last weekend's 2-2 draw with Tottenham as a number of players overcame injury doubts. William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice all retained their places despite unspecified knocks. Kai Havertz came in for Fabio Vieira in Mikel Arteta's only alteration. Bournemouth also showed only one enforced change from their loss at Brighton with Marcos Senesi replacing the injured Lloyd Kelly.

The Cherries had started the game brightly, but Saka's goal deflated the hosts and they fell further behind when Odegaard stroked home from the penalty spot after Max Aarons' clear foul on Eddie Nketiah in the box.

Bournemouth did go close at the end of the first half when Christie's effort was well saved by David Raya, but Mikel Arteta's side picked up where they left off after the break and soon put the result beyond doubt when Havertz made no mistake from 12 yards.

White capped the victory with a well-timed header from an Odegaard free-kick deep into stoppage time, with the only negative for the Gunners being the withdrawal of Saka in the second half due to injury. The 22-year-old limped off the pitch in the 76th minute but the extent of the problem is unclear.

Image: Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka also scored for Arsenal on the south coast

Arteta: Havertz goal will change everything

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikel Arteta was delighted with Arsenal's performance and particularly the way his players reacted to Kai Havertz scoring his first goal for the club

Mikel Arteta hailed the "empathy" of his Arsenal players after what he hopes was a game-changing goal from Kai Havertz.

The Gunners were already two goals to the good when an on-field decision handed responsibility for a second spot-kick of the afternoon to the 24-year-old, who tucked away his chance, much to the delight of his team-mates.

"I'm really happy for the win, but I'm even happier to be part of a team that shows the human qualities that they did today," Arteta said.

"Without me telling them anything, to show that empathy to a player that has some question marks to resolve externally, they warmed me even more today. They've done it in a really natural way.

"I'm delighted they made that decision. And so thankful as well to our supporters for the way they sang his name and made him feel today. If there's a player who deserves that it's Kai Havertz, so happy for him.

Image: Havertz scored his first goal for Arsenal in his 10th appearance

"We have all tried to give him support and the right tools. He's doing so many great things in the game. It was about that moment, that was the question that had to be resolved and today he has done it.

"To show that level of empathy and understanding, worrying and caring for somebody is just great.

"Probably it will change everything for him. If he had any question marks about how we feel about him, about what he does, I think they are out."

Iraola: The worst Bournemouth have played all season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andoni Iraola described Bournemouth's performance as their worst of the season

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola said: "It was the first time we were not at the level the competition required and we did not finish the game well.

"For sure this game leaves the worst sensation for me. You can lose against this type of team because they are really good, but it is the first game this season where I have felt that we were not at the level.

"You have to be at your best to compete against these teams and we weren't after the first goal. We cannot concede two penalties and also the first goal is a bit strange, we should be there but we lost the positioning of Saka.

"We started really well, were doing well but after 1-0 I think they were better than us."

How the match played out

FPL stats: Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal Goals Saka, Odegaard, Havertz, White Assists Odegaard Bonus points Odegaard (3) | White (2) | Saka (1)

Opta stats: Arsenal shining but Cherries struggling

Arsenal have won their opening three away games in a top-flight campaign for just a fourth time (also in 1930-31, 2004-05 and 2013-14). It's the first time they've done so without conceding a single goal.

Bournemouth have failed to win any of their last 11 Premier League games (D3 L8), the longest ongoing winless run of any current top-flight side.

Arsenal have kept 13 away clean sheets in the Premier League since the start of last season, five more than any other side.

Bukayo Saka has either scored (five) or assisted (two) in seven of his last eight Premier League appearances for Arsenal. He's also netted against 22 of the 24 sides he has faced in the competition with the only exceptions being Leicester (6 games) and Burnley (5 games).

Kai Havertz scored his first goal for Arsenal (10th game), netting for the first time in 21 club appearances across all competitions since March for Chelsea against Everton.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Bournemouth's next assignment is a Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 7 (kick-off 3pm). The Cherries then host Wolves in the league two weeks later on October 21 (kick-off 3pm).

Arsenal

Manchester City Sunday 8th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Up next for Arsenal is a trip to Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm). The Gunners then return to Premier League action next Sunday when they host champions Manchester City, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm).